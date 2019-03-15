100-plus inquires in week for just approved lifestyle resort

APPROVED: The view that residents and guests will see from the clubhouse at Bargara Waters when it's built.

COASTAL communities across the region are becoming hot spots for not only retirees, but those looking for an affordable sea change.

That's why Sydney-based AEP Development plans to roll out the first stage of its 344-home oceanfront lifestyle resort Bargara Waters, at Innes Park, within months, after getting the green light this week.

AEP Development's director Andre Hayek said without any marketing, apart from launching the project's website a week ago, they'd already fielded more than 100 inquiries, including about 20 overnight Thursday.

The buzz about the resort means the developers are confident the 41 homes in stage one will be snapped up.

Mr Hayek said is wasn't hard to understand why people wanted a piece of the region, describing the beaches, climate and the crystal-clear water as world class.

"I holidayed there with my family in January,” he said.

"I asked if they'd come back and they both said 'yes' so I think we'll be coming back each year, they absolutely loved it.

"The only negative thing for us is that it takes two flights from Sydney to get here.”

And Mr Hayek's kids' enthusiasm for the area is also met by those at the other end of the age spectrum.

Earlier this year, Bargara was revealed as one of the top five locations in the state for attracting retirees.

"That formed part of the analysis we did a year ago, " Mr Hayek said.

"We got the same result.”

He said the figures then backed up the the company's decision to pick the area, and when it came across the parcel of land, they couldn't pass up the opportunity to secure the approximately 40ha oceanfront site to build the gated over-50s community.

But it's not exclusivity for retirees.

"Bargara Waters is not a retirement village,” Mr Hayek said.

"Our aim is to provide a world-class resort that promotes a safe, social and active lifestyle for our residents, so that they feel like they are on holiday every day of the year.”

Despite being located at Innes Park, Mr Hayek said there were two reasons behind the decision to call it Bargara Waters, which has raised a few eyebrows.

The first was Bill Moorhead's residential development, called Headlands Bargara.

"We're closer to Bargara than Bill's and it would have been confusing to go Bargara, Innes Park, Bargara Headlands, Innes Park,” he said.

The second reason was a marketing decision, and Mr Hayek said when it came to tourism and promotion, Bargara was definitely the focus of more attention.

The first stage of the resort's facilities includes the Pacific House which features a dining room, games area, bar and lounge, swimming pool, spa, barbecue area and putting green.

Additional facilities will be delivered with the subsequent stages, including the clubhouse looking out over the ocean, an indoor swimming pool, cinema, gym, wellness centre, library, arts and craft room and workshop.

"We expect this to be an eight year project,” Mr Hayek said.

"But it could be accelerated to five if the early interest is anything to go by.”

The fist step is to get the application for operational works in, and once approved, plan to begin construction.

For more details, head to www.bargarawaters.com.au.