100 jobs: $60m manufacturing plant forging ahead

From apprentices to executive managers; up to 100 jobs are on offer as construction of Maryborough's $60m artillery shell forging factory nears the final stages.

The critical next phase of Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions (RNM) has been described as the "most advanced of its kind in the world" and is set to provide a long-term skills and jobs injection in the Fraser Coast region.

PROGRESS: Construction of munitions factory well underway

A range of new positions are up for grabs including executive managers to engineers, machinists to advanced manufacturing jobs and apprentices who will "build the business and fit the RNM culture".

The manufacturing jobs are in addition to the 340-plus workers already inducted onto the 4ha site during the construction phase.

Overall site progress of the $60m Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions (RNM) artillery shell forging factory in Maryborough.

Project manager Jeff Crabtree said the project had progressed at a significant pace.

"The construction timeline has been very impressive," he said.

"Almost 60 per cent of the value spent on building contracts has come from regional Queensland, and the remainder from southeast Queensland."

Local company Badge Constructions started work in March 2019.

Mr Crabtree said workers are currently putting on the finishing touches, ready for the $32.2m fit out ahead of commissioning by December 2021.

The first 155mm artillery shell is due to roll off the production line in March 2022, cranking up to an optimum rate of 30,000 cases per annum by December of that year.

When fully operational, the 7000 sqm plan will run two production shifts daily producing the world's most technologically advanced artillery cases for the Australian Defence Force and global export markets.

Mr Crabtree said they expect Badge Constructions to hand over the site by March to start the next phase.

" … and ultimately the longer-term flow on from that will be essential for keeping jobs, know-how and money in the area," he added.

The project has had multi-level government support with a $28.5m injection from the Federal Government's Regional Growth Fund on top of $7.5m from the State Government.

RNM Maryborough plant facts:

Building

• Construction start - March 2020

• Construction complete - March 2021

• Employees inducted onto site - 341

• Subcontractor business engaged - 56

• Facility total area - 40,000sq m

• Warehouse area - 5974sq m

• Office space - 1053sq m

• Hard stand - 16,000sq m

• Vehicle parking - 88

• Landscaping - 16,520sq m

• Total land area - 233,300sq m

Operational

• Facility commissioning - December 2021

• First article shell manufacture - March 2022

• Serial production - June 2022

• Output - 30,000 units p/a, two-shift strategy

• Employees - up to 103 full time, including 83 production roles