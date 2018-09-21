100 job applications, no calls and thrice busted with drugs

A TEENAGER turned to smoking marijuana after applying for over 100 jobs and not getting one phone call in return.

He was then busted three times in two months with marijuana or drug utensils in his possession.

Tyler Jae Warren, 18, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to two drug possession charges, three drug utensil charges and a fail to appear charge.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Warren, who had moved out of home a year ago due to family troubles, had applied for over 100 jobs but hadn't received any calls, which made him feel 'down' and he turned to using marijuana.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police officers watched as Warren walked away from a known drug address before intercepting him, finding a bud in his back pocket and green leaf in the front during a pat-down search.

The second bust was at his Berserker unit and third, while riding a scooter and acting elusively.

Warren was ordered to pay $300 fine for failing to appear in court and 12-months probation. Not convictions were recorded.