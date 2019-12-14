Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Travel

100 flights cancelled as Jetstar pilots strike

by Candace Sutton
14th Dec 2019 9:57 AM

 

Around 100 flights have been cancelled affecting thousands of passengers this weekend as Jetstar pilots walk off the job on a two-day strike.

Less than two weeks before the busy Christmas period, Jetstar pilots are staging the strike for four hours on both Saturday and Sunday.

Jetstar workers are planning another strike next week, on Thursday December 19, just six days before Christmas.

The disruption comes after the budget airline refused demands for annual pay increases, minimum job hours and safety improvements.

Jetstar staff were requesting more rest breaks, a guaranteed 12-hour break between shifts and 30 hour working weeks.

The strike, supported by the Australia Federation of Air Pilots, follows a walk-off by ground crew on Friday at airports around the country.

Passengers at Jetstar’s self check-in area at Sydney Domestic Airport on Saturday as the pilot’s strike affected flights around the country. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams.
Passengers at Jetstar’s self check-in area at Sydney Domestic Airport on Saturday as the pilot’s strike affected flights around the country. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams.

Around 250 Jetstar ground staff and baggage handlers stopped work on Friday during peak departure and arrival periods in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Cairns and Adelaide.

Strikers carried placards with the airline's logo and messages including "Jetstar You're Below the Belt", "I'll Fly when it's Fair" and "Jetstar, Safety is no joke".

The Transport Workers Union said it was not its striking members intention to delay passengers but negotiations had broken down because Jetstar "would not listen" to safety concerns and fair pay arguments.

However, one disgruntled member of the public took to Twitter to describe the strike as "blackmail of the travelling public to get what they want".

Jetstar released its full list of cancelled flights this weekend.

candace.sutton@news.com.au

Queues of passengers after their flights were cancelled at Brisbane airport on Friday. Picture: John Gass.
Queues of passengers after their flights were cancelled at Brisbane airport on Friday. Picture: John Gass.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks flights jetstar seniors-news strike

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Generosity shines through during rental nightmare after son’s death

        premium_icon Generosity shines through during rental nightmare after son’s...

        News THE generosity of a few Bundaberg locals has been a ray of sunshine on the toughest year in the life of Cass and Aaron Shelton and their family.

        Plans revealed for top Bundy pub's reopening

        premium_icon Plans revealed for top Bundy pub's reopening

        News As of this coming Tuesday the Queenslander is back in business.

        Bundy man jailed after cops find gun he brought online

        premium_icon Bundy man jailed after cops find gun he brought online

        News A man has been ordered to serve 12 months imprisonment for the possession of a...

        UPDATE: Eight crews remain fighting Avondale fire

        UPDATE: Eight crews remain fighting Avondale fire

        News THE fire at Avondale broke out just after 1pm this afternoon.