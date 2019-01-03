10 council stories that made the news in 2018

TIME'S UP: Mayor Jack Dempsey with Councillor Peter Heuser at a media conference announcing Cr Heuser's resignation due to ill health.

1. Bargara Jewel

IT WAS an unsteady year for the controversial Bargara development, the Esplanade Jewel.

The mixed-use nine-storey proposed development was given the green light in October, after Bundaberg Regional Council failed to make a decision.

But the go ahead was later withdrawn as Queensland Planning Minister Cameron Dick called it in.

Mr Dick said the development had created significant concerns for the community regarding the approval route taken by council, the characteristics of the development, and the potential impact on the local marine turtle population.

"My obligations and responsibility as Planning Minister is to ensure planning processes and decisions in our state are transparent," he said.

2. PFAS

IN APRIL Mayor Jack Dempsey fronted media to inform the community about a contaminated water supply in Bundaberg.

It was revealed the Dr Mays Rd bore was contaminated with the chemical Per-and Poly-fluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS).

Svensson Heights residents were advised to run their household taps for a few minutes to help flush out any contaminates and the bore was closed down.

Queensland Health gave affected residents free blood testing, the results later came back within the normal range.

The chemical PFAS had a history right across Australia, linked to its use in firefighting foams.

Cr Dempsey said hearing the information was a shock to himself and the council.

"We wanted to make sure we took action straight away," Cr Dempsey said.

The chemicals come from the same group as the toxic firefighting foam that contaminated a Brisbane Airport Qantas hanger in April 2017, leading to warnings from authorities not to consume seafood caught in the area.

3. China trip

THE council's trip to China happened at the beginning of September for the 20th anniversary of the sister city relationship between Nanning and Bundaberg.

The itinerary included promoting Bundaberg region produce in the city which has a population of seven million people.

Macadamias Australia, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and Bargara Brewing Company showcased their products to the expanding Chinese market.

The council delegation comprised of four elected members; Cr Jack Dempsey, Cr Ross Sommerfeld, Cr Helen Blackburn, Cr Steve Cooper and three staff.

Cr Dempsey said it was a tremendous opportunity to boost trade and employment.

"The relationship with Nanning is fundamental to our economic development strategy to diversify, add value, open new markets and create jobs," Cr Dempsey said.

4. Kangaroo saved

SKIPPING back to May the council's waste and recycling team used heavy construction equipment to tackle the delicate operation to save a kangaroo stuck in mud.

The marsupial could have been stuck for days as the mud set hard.

The team didn't muck around as they called in the big guns to help rescue the native animal.

Digging around the roo to help loosen the compacted dirt, excavator operator Tony Riley said the video of the rescue went viral.

Mr Riley said the animal looked stressed and tired and as he began the action plan to rescue it.

5. Barnes sick

AFTER a health scare and a stressful week, Bundaberg councillor Greg Barnes was put on light duties in October.

Cr Barnes, 63, was taken to hospital by ambulance after having "a bit of a turn".

He spent five days in observation at the Friendly Society Private Hospital and was seen by a team of medical specialists, which advised him to refrain from his heavy workload.

Cr Barnes advised the council he would be "taking it easy over the next month" on doctor's orders.

"The doctors suggested I take some time off and go away," Cr Barnes said.

"They want me to avoid stressful situations.

6. CBD hospital

JUST days after a regional deal was announced for the Hinkler electorate, Bundaberg Regional Council revealed an bold vision to revitalise the central business district.

The council's executive director of strategic projects and economic development Ben Artup

detailed planning recommendations that included the CBD incorporate a level 5 hospital, riverside park lands, a new cultural art gallery and water recreation facility, a new CBD university campus, the east flood levee and main street upgrades.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health chair of the board Peta Jamieson said it was important the new hospital was close to other medical services but stressed the actual location at this stage was not the focus as long as it was in Bundaberg.

Ms Jamieson said their goal at the moment was to get through the complex planning process, establish a medical learning facility and stimulate education and jobs for the next generation.

7. Peter Hueser

AT THE start of 2018 Division 10 councillor Peter Heuser stepped down from his role, citing health as the reason and apologising to the community.

While keeping mum on the finer details of his health, Mr Heuser said he was disappointed he couldn't continue his work, but would remain an active community member.

"It's with regret that I make my formal resignation from council today," Mr Heuser said.

Mr Heuser, who oversaw health and regulatory services in addition to his division, apologised to the community, saying he was passionate about staying on for his four-year term.

Bundaberg Regional Council has confirmed a by-election date for Saturday, February 10.

Mr Heuser passed away on September 3.

8. New councillors

AFTER the by-election in February the vacancies in Division 8 and Division 10 of Bundaberg Regional Council were filled by Steve Cooper and John Learmonth.

Cr Cooper took the place of Division 8 councillor David Batt, who resigned after winning the State seat for Bundaberg.

Cr Learmonth replaced Division 10 councillor Peter Heuser after he resigned because of health issues.

9. Barnes walks out

COUNCILLOR Greg Barnes said he thought the council was supposed to be open and accountable after lasting just 10 minutes in the first Bundaberg Regional Council meeting of the 2018 year.

Cr Barnes excused himself from the meeting after his motion to look into what he called "cherry-picking" at the pre-lodgement meetings was shut down by Mayor Jack Dempsey, and not seconded by any other councillor.

Cr Dempsey cut the Division 5 councillor off before he could finish his sentence, saying the motion should not be debated unless it was seconded and considered the motion as "lapsed".

After his motion failed, Cr Barnes ripped his paperwork up as he returned to his seat.

He then left the meeting minutes after, saying he was ill.

Cr Barnes' motion was for the council to review its policy and conduct at pre-lodgement meetings with developers.

10. Dual occupancy

A LARGE group of home owners are no longer able to use their homes as they intended when they bought them after applications to allow the Bargara and Kalkie properties to operate as dual occupancies were refused.

The applications lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council requested the change of use for homes in streets including Breeze and Sorrento Dr, Shoreline Cres, Endeavour and Reef Ct, Bargara, and Alison Dr and Mandi Crt, Kalkie.

The common link between all the households is they were built by the same development company, which is now in liquidation.

The ongoing compliance issues, which saw single homes being leased as dual occupancies, was first raised in May when Mandi Crt home owner Katherine Lalis was ordered by a court to stop renting out her home to two separate households. Ms Lalis had until the beginning of December to comply by evicting one tenant.

A council spokesman said the council had recently determined development applications for dual occupancies on numerous properties.

Now, details have emerged about the company owing the $726,000 to Bundy businesses including the council, Bradnams Windows and Doors and Ken's Plumbing.