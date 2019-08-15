10 years since supportive link for cancer

GUINNESS World Record holder Rob Bauer claimed the title 10 years ago when the Bundy man created Citizens Who Care and the longest bra chain of all time.

After visiting Tasmania on a family holiday in 2006, Mr Bauer came across a man who collected bras and would make a charitable donation of $1 for every undergarment he received.

Inspired by the concept and keen to make a difference, Mr Bauer began his own crusade to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer and in doing so, managed to build a chain that consisted of 166,625 bras and measured 163.77 kilometres long in August 2009.

Mr Bauer's drive was also fuelled by a personal and tragic experience.

"My first wife died from breast cancer and for her and my three daughters, I realised we needed to raise awareness and money for research, for both men and women,” he said.

"A lot of people I know that have helped with the cause, have also passed away from it over the years and it's very sad to say but I know how busy the cancer nurses are here and so many people are impacted.”

Mr Bauer said while there's so many people he wants to thank, he would like to thank Tracey, Helen and Marie, who helped with the campaign and donations.

"A heap of money was raised and I gave it to the McGrath Foundation and with thanks to Wide Bay Health Hospital, we got the first breast cancer nurse here in Bundaberg,” Mr Bauer said. "When we set the record, I received a call from Emirates and they shipped the bras over to Pakistan for free, so my crew and I got together and packed them up in wool bales, so they didn't go to waste.”

While Mr Bauer is no longer collecting bras, he continues to work hard for worthy causes, even building mattress dominos for prostate cancer and up until July last year, has raised $600,000 for cancer research and support.