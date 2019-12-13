10 years of alleged rapes and assaults horror

A MAN accused of "very serious assault and very serious rape" of his partner of 12 years sought bail after being injured in prison by a 200kg crate.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, applied for bail to the Supreme Court in Rockhampton this month.

Justice Graeme Crow outlined the allegations during his consideration of the application for the man who had spent 300 days in custody for charges of rape, deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm and choking.

"The allegations of rape are of the worst kind," he said.

Justice Crow said the defendant's criminal history included one public nuisance conviction and one domestic violence order contravention conviction where he was fined $200.

He said the facts of the alleged domestic violence offence were disturbing and included the defendant allegedly telling his then partner "I hope to kill the baby" before pushing and shoving her.

The accused has 11 charges dated from June 17, 2009 to February 14, 2019 including another rape allegation, another choking allegation, two common assaults and three assault occasioning bodily harm.

Justice Crow said the alleged victim's statement was 16 A4 pages long with photographs attached from the ­Valentine's Day assault in a Central Queensland mining town this year which show a woman "who has been badly beaten".

The pair allegedly argued on the day before the man punched the woman in the head multiple times, throwing her to the ground, kicking her and choking her.

Justice Crow said the photographs showed marks akin to choking.

The defendant also ­allegedly slammed the woman's "head against a wall to the point she nearly lost consciousness".

Afterwards, the man ­allegedly sexually assaulted the woman on the bed ­including vaginal, anal and oral rape.

Justice Crow said the case against the accused was strong.

The man is further accused of choking the woman four or five times in November 2018.

He allegedly grabbed a rope, put it around her neck and said "you are going to die tonight". After a struggle, he allegedly raped her.

Other allegations include assaults in January 2019 and September 2017, and assault occasioning bodily harm ­charges from alleged incidents in May 2016, June 2009 and sometime between January 2007 to December 2008.

Justice Crow said these allegations show heightening of violence over time.

The bail application before Justice Crow was submitted on the grounds of a medical condition.

Justice Crow said the defendant was injured while in prison after a 200kg crate "flipped" on top of him, causing him to fall.

The court heard the ­prisoner was taken to ­Rockhampton Hospital where tests showed he had fractures to his left tibia and fibula, along with fractures to his spine in his L3 and L4 and suffering from compartment syndrome.

The defendant had surgery and metal devices were inserted in his leg.

He was discharged from hospital in July 2019.

The defendant claims he now spends 23 hours a day in bed, only getting out for medication and food.

However, no medical evidence of this was provided to the court.

Justice Crow said if the man was convicted for the February 2019 charges, of which there was a strong crown case, it was likely the defendant would spend years in prison and if ­declared a serious violent ­offender, he could spend more than 10 years in prison.

