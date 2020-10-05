10 years ago today: What was making news in Bundy

We take a look back at news from this day 10 years ago.

WHAT were the big talking points in the region on October 5, 2010?

Bundaberg at the time had not yet endured its two epic floods and locals would have never given a thought to a pandemic happening a decade on.

But some of the topics were issues that are still being talked about today.

Here are 10 news items that made headlines this day a decade ago.

Drink drivers driving us mad

The front page headline read “48 hours of drink driving MADNESS”.

Fourteen drink drivers had been busted blowing almost five times the limit.

Frustrated police pledged zero tolerance to drink drivers, angry at the high number of offences recorded in just one weekend.

Comco shift supervisor sergeant Steve Schultz managing the work of nine police stations within the Bundaberg district. Photo: Mike Knott pol0410a

Petty calls tying up emergency crews

Also making the front page, was a plea from police to use the triple-0 phone number for true emergencies only.

Petty calls had kept police on their toes, but many were not urgent incidents.

Letter writer calls for market produce to be more local

Wonbah letter writer Diet Moeckel called out produce sold as fresh at some local markets, saying some fruit and vegetables were out of season.

“Seems to me farmers’ markets should be for farmers selling their own produce only,” he wrote.

David Nelson, Anish Preshy, Wesley Stone and Jason Ruhle receive tips from Czech Republic chess master, Honza Priborsky. Photo: Mike Knott che0410b

International chess master helps local kids learn

Bundaberg Christian College chess students were set to lift their game with the help of Czech Republic grand master Honza Priborsky.

Mr Priborsky ran a three-day workshop for the students, guiding them before the school team ventured off to the state finals that month.

Daylight savings debate raged

The daylight savings debate is one that seems to pop up every so often.

In 2010 it was a big talking point when locals had their mobile phones automatically adjusted to New South Wales and Victorian time, leading some people to waking up an hour early when their alarms went off.

A street poll of six locals revealed that four people agreed with daylight saving for Queensland, while one was neutral and the other said the rest of the country should move its clocks to our time instead.

Secretary of the Bundaberg Arts Festival Association, Merle Beran, alongside the award-winning painting by Jennifer Mc Duff titled "Childers". Photo: Mike Knott art0410a

Artist takes sweet prize

Woodgate’s Jennifer McDuff won an award for her artwork of the Isis Mill.

The work, titled Childers, took out a $5000 prize in front of 200 eager art lovers.

The prize was part of celebrations of the 35th Annual Bundaberg Arts Festival.

Gin Gin streetscape concerns

Residents and shopkeepers expressed their concern at railings near disabled parks forcing people to walk an extra 20 metres to get where they needed to go.

“It looks good, but it’s a little inconvenient for our less mobile customers,” a local pharmacist said.

The council at the time replied to concerns, saying that before council works were carried out, there were no disabled set-down areas at all.

Calls for a Bargara high school

If a future planning report led by then treasurer Andrew Fraser is anything to go by, Bargara will need a high school by 2030 to meet demand.

Education Queensland, at the time, responded by saying the population was not high enough to justify it.

Then Member for Burnett Rob Messenger said he was glad the State Government had acknowledged the need for a high school in the area.

Paul Plasto, Steve Coates and Jeff Lennox have been awarded for some of their building work. Photo: Mike Knott win0410b

Builders take top gong

Bundy construction companies built the region’s reputation for fine homes with a dominant performance at the prestigious Master Builder State Housing and Construction Awards.

Steve Coates Construction, Jeff Lennox Builders, and Snitzco shared five awards at the Brisbane event, with four of those five built in Bargara.

Mr Lennox said the area would benefit from the award-winning buildings.

“It is quite significant – it will put Bargara on the map with quality buildings,” he said.

Cyclone predictions

Bundaberg was set for a wet finish to 2010 and an increased likelihood of cyclones, thanks to a La Nina climate phase.

The Bureau of Meteorology released its official cyclone forecast with a “potentially higher” number of cyclones expected to develop in the Coral Sea.

Bureau Queensland regional director Jim Davidson said Queensland had “a good chance of a cyclone crossing the coast before the year is out”.

It would be just months before the region experienced the first of two major flooding events between the start of 2011 and 2013.