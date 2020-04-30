10 ways to get fit during virus lockdown

Get your sweat on without leaving the house. Picture: iStock.

As isolation sees gym memberships pause while waistlines expand, fitness and being active had never been more important - for both our physical and mental health.

Here are 10 of the best live lockdown workouts you can do from home, hands down.

1. XTEND BARRE

Xtend Barre is offering more than 65 live online classes every week with a variety of classes including pilates, dance cardio, yoga, stretch and meditation. The cost is $41 a week for unlimited classes, plus pre-recorded workouts delivered to your inbox three times a week to do in your own time.

"There are so many fitness studios going online now, but Xtend Barre has by far the biggest choice in terms of live classes and live is what it's all about when you're stuck at home during these uncertain times," Xtend Barre Mosman, Manly, Mona Vale and Dee Why director Liz Nable said.

Liz Nable from Xtend Barre getting ready to record an online class. Picture: Supplied.

"We're getting incredible results with our members who're are working out online with us, even the ones who never, ever thought they'd get into at home workouts.

"In fact, many of our clients are working out more now than they ever have, because it's the one constant they can count on in their lives right now."

More info here.

2. CODE 5

Code 5 has a seven-day free pass offer for clients wanting to stay fit at home. If you want longer than that, they have a 28-day challenge, which will get you unlimited group training, goal setting and weekly contact with a trainer and recipe book. Their goal is to help you lose five kilos and keep it off, long after COVID has gone.

"Accountability is our biggest draw card for sure," says co-founder Connor Pettersson.

Pre-recorded classes are uploaded so if you miss a live session you can still break a sweat.

"We have seen people in isolation who usually would be reaching for alcohol or junk food during this stressful situation join our community and find focus on training and working together to stay on track and remain motivated to reach their fitness goals.

With over 20 hours of live and pre-recorded classes each week, each 'coach' encourages your every move while critiquing and correcting your form with each exercise.

CODE 5 coach Daniel takes members through a live workout using Zoom.

"Our memberships all start with our in-depth goal setting call where we make small lifestyle changes that have a huge impact on long-term sustainable fat loss.

"We make sure these are achievable and don't shock your system or make this feel like it's a short-term fix."

More info here.

3. KAYLA ITSINES' BBG PROGRAM

Popular Aussie trainer Kayla Itsines has updated the first 24 weeks of her popular BBG program to workouts that can be done in a confined space and with little to no equipment.

"It is a challenging time for our community, and my aim is to help women who are feeling tired, alone or isolated to feel supported to exercise at home," Kayla tells news.com.au.

Be warned: you will feel the burn with Kayla’s workouts. Source: Supplied

"With this in mind, I have updated my BBG program making it easier for women to workout at home with minimal equipment and space."

More info here.

4. RETROSWEAT VHS WORKOUT CLUB

80s babies will be happy to know the Retrosweat VHS Workout Club is now available in the comfort of your living room. The online series of themed workouts are inspired by the 80s and led by Sharon Dooley of Physique Aerobics, with great music and dance moves. Workouts are free and go for about an hour - so pull out your leotard and get moving.

More info here.

5. CENTR

Get a six-week free trial of Chris Hemsworth's fitness and wellbeing app, Centr. The hit workout combines sessions from beginner to advanced, together with mindfulness routines and recipe plans, it's the whole ISO package.

More info here.

6. SYDNEY DANCE COMPANY

Fulfil childhood dreams of dancing like nobody's watching with the Sydney Dance Company. Their popular new virtual studio classes include hip-hop, ballet and jazz for beginners, and a Friday Feel Good party. Classes start from $12, with an unlimited weekly membership for $28.

More info here.

7. ION TRAINING

Ion Training is hosting live strength and conditioning workouts led by lululemon ambassador Sam Rooney on the Ion Training Facebook page, live daily at 7am. Rise Performance is offering strength and conditioning, mobility, handstands workshops daily, and every Saturday at 7pm, lululemon Ambassador Chris Wilson is hosting 20-minute online group training including a mix of HIIT classes, yoga, pilates and meditation on his Instagram @chriswilsonpt.

8. CRUNCH FITNESS

Crunch Fitness has live workouts on their Facebook page, and all you need is a water bottle and towel. The half-hour of power will push you with explosive cardio and intervals focusing in strength, resistance and power, using your own body weight.

More info here.

9. 28 BY SAM WOOD

Trainer Sam Wood is leading free workouts on Facebook every Monday to Friday at 9am. The workouts are kid friendly, fun and can be complimented by his popular range of pre-filmed at home workouts.

More info here.

The former Bachelor star and father-of-three knows his stuff. Picture: Supplied

10. F45

Cult workout F45 Training is providing members with live and recorded workouts every day, along with family workouts, training tips and nutrition advice, as well as webinars and Q&As with expert coaches.

More info here.

Originally published as 10 ways to get fit during virus lockdown