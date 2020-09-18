10 upcoming Bundy events you won’t want to miss

There is something fun for everyone happening in the region.

THERE is so much happening in the Bundaberg region, we just had to share some of the highlights.

Whether it's catching a flick or checking out cars, there's something for everyone to get involved in.

Dinner with music

Looking for a relaxing night out? Book a table at the Burnett Bowls Club, West Bundaberg.

From 6pm Saturday, there'll be live music from Tahnee Rose.

For more information, call 4151 4217.

Bullyard car rally

The Bullyard Hall Inaugural Car Rally/Fox Run 2020 is coming up!

The event will take place on Sunday, running from 7am till 2pm with a $10 cost and extra if purchasing breakfast or lunch.

Contact Wendi Guy on 0404 360 174 for more information, or email bullyard_hall@yahoo.com.

Entries for the event were preferred by September 11, but latecomers are accepted.

Hit the beaches

We all know there are beautiful, pristine beaches in the region.

But conditions are looking pretty nice for the weekend.

The weekend is set for tops of 24 to 25 degrees and minimums of 18 to 19 degrees, making things just warm enough to be comfortable before the warmer months start to kick in.

Take up tennis

Tennis Bundaberg's new season of Wednesday night tennis will begin on the 23rd.

If you want to nominate, call Tomas O'Malley on 0405 105 767.

Nominations close today, so get in quick.

Skate your way to fun

Are you kids keen on skateboarding?

Head along to the 2020 Childers Skate with Mates event at 8 Lord St on Wednesday, September 23 from 1-4pm. It's free to attend.

The Woodgate event will be held on the 24th, from 9am till noon at the Woodgate Beach Skate Park.

The Redfrogs crew will be there and all gear is supplied, but an RSVP and signed form from a parent will be required.

For more information, contact the Childers Neighbourhood Centre on 4130 4690 or email cnc@bundaberg.qld.gov.au.

Movies at the drive-in

Take a trip back in time with a screening of Oddball on Friday, September 25 or an adults screening of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert on Saturday, September 26.

To book, call 1300 883 699 or email events.admin@bundaberg.qld.gov.au.

Music by the river

Sunday, September 27 will see Riverside Sounds, an afternoon of food, drink and amazing views of the river set to music by Gypsy Lane.

The event is $35 per person which includes a drink on arrival.

Doors open 2pm, with music from 3-6pm.

To reserve a ticket, call the h20 Restaurant and Bar on 4155 8777.

Learn about life on our planet

The Moncrieff will screen David Attenborough's A Life On Our Planet on Friday, October 2 from 7-9.20pm.

The cost is $25 to view the documentary where Attenborough reflects on his life as a naturalist.

For more info, call the Moncrieff on 4130 4100.

Free family movie screening

The Moncrieff will screen the live action movie Aladdin on Friday, October 2, from 10am till noon.

The canteen won't be open due to Covid-19 restrictions.

For more information, call 4130 4100.

Play golf for charity

The 2020 Carinbundi Foundation Charity Golf Day will be held on Sunday, October 4, from 10.30am till 4.30pm.

Cost is $60 per player or $240 for a team of four for four-player ambrose.

The event will be held at the Bundaberg golf Club at 22 One Mile Rd.

Registration opens at 10am, with tee-off at 11am.

Price includes barbecue lunch.

For more information, call Debra Phillips on 0413 702 579 or email dphillips@carinbundi.com.au.