10 times cows have made the news in Bundaberg

BEING a regional area with cattle, it's no surprise our bovine friends have made the news throughout Bundaberg's history.

Here's a few of the moo-ving tales.

No Caption

1900: Cow beheaded in dastardly attack

A dastardly action was committed by some inhuman monster, apparently as the result of spitefulness against an old man by the name of Christopher Ogg, of West Bundaberg.

It appears Mr Ogg kept a couple of cows and and earned his living by supplying milk to customers.

After one of his cows went missing, he searched and towards nightfall came upon her dead body with the head cut off and laying three or four yards from the body.

The matter was put in the hands of police who said they hoped they would be successful in running the perpetrator of the fiendish act to earth.

Dairy cows on Paul Roderick's Harrisville farm. Inga Williams

1907: Cow breaks man's ribs

While walking along the public road near his farm at Qunaba, D McMillan was "viciously charged" by a cow straying on the road.

He was thrown heavily against a fence and suffered two broken ribs.

No Caption

1911: Men killed after cow derails train

Two men died when a locomotive was derailed near Bingera Siding after hitting a cow.

The victims were George Killer, 43, a check weighbridge clerk, and driver Charles Conway, 47.

Both were severely scolded by steam when the locomotive and tender were thrown off the rails and into a swamp.

No Caption

1935: Train delayed by cows

A three-hour delay was caused for the train from Mundubbera to Maryborough when it crashed into two cows 18 miles from Gayndah.

Sadly, one of the cows was "cut to pieces".

Two wheels of the engine and one truck left the rails, and sleepers were torn up for about 100 yards.

A pen of Charolais and Charolais x Angus cattle owned by David and Prue Bondfield - they won the feedlot weight gain section of the Paddock to Plate competition. David Bondfield

1935: Cows seized after sneaky grazing

It was revealed in a Bundaberg council meeting that the fence around the Bundaberg Aerodrome had been cut in order to allow some cows to get in and graze.

The matter was reported to police and the cattle were impounded.

DEXTER CATTLE: Mr Brandy at the Bundaberg Show. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN230516SHOW10

1937: Bull gores pensioner

A pensioner living at South Bingera was admitted to hospital suffering extensive injuries sustained when he was attacked by a jersey bull which was roaming near the pensioner's humpy.

He sustained fractured ribs and a right forearm as well as cuts to his head, body, arms and legs.

Cattle walking into the yards on Carmichael Station. Bullocks And Bulldust Photograph

1945: Cow destroys flowers

A stray cow took its revenge on the Bundaberg Butter Factory's prize garden - trampling what promised to be a glorious showing of gladioli flowers.

More than 100 bulbs were snapped off or pulled up and crushed.

Most had been brought from Victoria.

Annie directed by June Hood keeps the cattle heading in the right direction at the Australian Champion Working Dogs Trials held at the Caves Show Grounds. Photo: Trinette Stevens / The Morning Bulletin Trinette Stevens ROK050616cdogs9

1974: Cows not part of the show

For the first time, there was no dairy cattle section at the Bundaberg Show.

Dairy cattle were at one time a feature of the show, with keen competition.

In the absence of the dairy herds were Queensland brahman.

One of the steers owned by David and Prue Bondfield that won the feedlot weight gain section of the Paddock to Plate competition. David Bondfield

1983: Three times the surprise for farmer

A brahman-jersey cross owned by Lowmead grazier Isabella Schulze gave birth to triplets.

The calves - two heifers and a bull, were fathered by a santa gertrudis bull.

Two of the calves were feeding off their mother, while a milker had to be enlisted to feed the third baby.

CATTLE SALES: Cattle.Photo Rhiannon Tuffield / South Burnett Times Rhiannon Tuffield

2006: Cow drowns at Elliott Heads

A crowd of stunned beachgoers couldn't believe their eyes when they spotted a cow catching some waves near Submarine Lookout at Elliott Heads.

Sadly, attempts to rescue the cow failed and it drowned.

Neville Atkinson said his adventurous bovine made her escape during a routine mustering.