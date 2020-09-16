10 times Bundy people faced court for animal cruelty

While the courts usually see people appear for offences involving things such as drugs, driving and theft, there are many who also appear for horrible acts against animals.

While the courts usually see people appear for offences involving things such as drugs, driving and theft, there are many who also appear for horrible acts against animals.

WHILE people often appear in court for driving, drug or theft offences, they also up end there for horrible acts against animals.

A warning some of the images and/or videos contained in the linked articles are graphic.

Woman fined, banned from owning animals for life

A MAN and woman both received hefty penalties after they and their animals lived in what a magistrate has described as "appalling squalor".

Chloe Beverly Candy and Alejandro Recio pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on to three counts each of failing to provide appropriate accommodation or living conditions.

Candy was ordered to 12 months' probation and was prohibited from owning animals for life, but can have the prohibition reviewed every five years.

Recio was fined $1200 with half to go to the RSPCA and was prohibited from owning animals for two years.

Alejandro Recio and Chloe Beverly Candy both received hefty penalties in Bundaberg Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to three counts each of failing to provide appropriate accommodation or living conditions.

Woman fined for 'callous' abandonment of dogs

A MAGISTRATE described Renee Louise Harrington's behaviour as "bordering on callous" after she left two dogs to fend for themselves.

Renee Louise Harrington was charged with three offences including failing to provide appropriate living conditions and unreasonable abandonment.

One of the dogs was heavily pregnant with the puppies having to be delivered by caesarean.

Harrington told the RSPCA she made no arrangements for anyone to look after the dogs and assumed the neighbour would take care of them while she was gone.

She was fined $3000 and was also ordered to pay $4871.63 in vet and legal costs and received a three year prohibition order.

Woman fined $3.5k, dog put to sleep after life of agony

A WOMAN was ordered to pay more than $3500 in fines, vet bills and legal costs after a family pet had to be euthanised.

Lana Odean Appo pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court last year to failing to provide appropriate accommodation and living conditions, failing to provide appropriate food and water and failing to provide appropriate treatment for injury and disease.

The dog was suffering from many conditions including dermatitis, a painful hip, a chronic skin condition, hookworm and loss of hair around his neck.

He was also deemed too aggressive to be rehomed and had to be euthanised.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said she found it extraordinary that with so many people living in the home and "loving" the dog, that no one cared for him.

Appo was ordered to pay more than $3,500 in fines and other costs and received a prohibition order for two years.

Lana Odean Appo was fined after her dog had to be euthanised after a RSPCA inspector found him in poor conditions.

Snake handler's putrid animal house

WELL-KNOWN snake handler Anthony John Zink appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court last year where he pleaded guilty to 17 charges relating to the conditions he provided for the animals in his care.

In his home the RSPCA found nine snakes including a death adder, a taipan and three eastern browns.

They also found numerous other animals including a lace monitor, 59 rats and 10 cats.

The court heard the animals were kept in dirty and unhygienic conditions.

Zink was also placed on two years probation.

ZINK’S ZOO: Anthony Zink plead guilty to 17 charges in Bundaberg Magistrates Court after animals in his care were found to be living in filthy conditions in 2018. Photo: Max Fleet

Owner hacked pet cat's leg off

IN 2017 Dharme Kinsey and Amy Matthews both faced court after Kinsey cut off their cat's leg with a tomahawk knife.

The cat was injured in late 2016 after being hit by a car and days later when they wound got worse, Kinsey got a knife and without anaesthetic chopped off the cat's "dead" blackened right front leg.

Matthews joked to her daughter that Oscar's amputated leg had been thrown on to the roof of a neighbour's house.

They both pleaded guilty to two charges each: that between December 10, 2016, and January 10, 2017, they failed to provide medical care for a broken leg after Oscar was hit by a car; and between January 1 and January 10 they breached their duty of care by failing to take reasonable steps to provide care for a serious infection suffered by Oscar after his leg was amputated.

Kinsey also pleaded guilty to committing cruelty to an animal - causing Oscar unnecessary pain by amputating its leg with a knife and without pain relief or antibiotics.

Kinsey was sentenced to three months in jail, immediately suspended, for the act of cruelty.

The couple were also prohibited from having animals until December 31, 2025.

The pair appeared in court recently for breaching the prohibition order.

Bundaberg man starved dog to death

Damian List was fined $3000 for breaching his duty of care to his dog, just days after being released from jail on unrelated offences.

When RSPCA inspectors attended List's home, they saw Oscar, a mastiff cross, who struggled to stand, did not interact with List, was unresponsive and appeared sick and depressed.

Oscar was examined at Bargara Veterinary Surgery the following day and vets determined that he was in such poor condition euthanasia was the only option.

An autopsy done on the dog found it was underweight, anaemic, infested with fleas and worms, and there was no other cause of his condition but the neglect of his owners.

List was also banned from owning or possessing animals - except for a cat he already owned - for two years.

Damian List

WATCH: 'Faeces on every surface' in animal cruelty horror

A BUNDABERG woman with a shocking history of neglecting cats and dogs had 11 charged dropped after agreeing to a lifetime ban in 2018.

Valerie Elisabeth Hicks was facing 11 counts of breaching her duty of care for animal by failing to provide.

The charges stemmed from a search of Hicks' Glenn Innes property in May 2015.

The house contained 43 cats and 31 dogs in conditions so appalling that RSPCA inspectors required breathing apparatus in order to enter.

All 43 cats of the cats were euthanised by the RSPCA due to severe psychological damage, while several of the dogs also had to be put down.

Woman forced to pay $80k after neglecting pregnant dog

A BUNDABERG woman was be forced to pay almost $80,000 to the RSPCA after neglecting her pregnant dog to the point where the dog could have died.

Tammy Lee Chapman, 31 was found guilty at Bundaberg Magistrates Court to two counts of breaching her duty of care to the german shepherd named Ava, who was found wandering the streets in 2016 and taken to a vet by a council officer concerned for her health.

When two-year-old Ava arrived at the vet she was emaciated, heavily pregnant and suffering from tapeworm infestation.

Chapman was also fined $1000 and the conviction was recorded.

She was also prohibited from owning, caring or possessing any animal for five years.

NEGLECT: Ava the dog was seized by the RSPCA after she was neglected by her owner, Tammy Lee Chapman. Photo: Contributed

Dogs saved from alcoholic owner

Just days after Samantha Wainwright adopted Mighty Mouse, a five-month-old cattle dog cross jack russell, from the Bundaberg RSPCA he was rescued from her by police.

He was dangling by a lead from a bench while his drunken new "mum" lay snoozing unaware.

The Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard in 2017 the pup was stuck behind Wainwright, attached by a lead, "his back legs only just touching the ground" and his front legs on the back of the bench seat in Barolin St.

The court heard Wainwright was heavily intoxicated and could not be woken.

Wainwright was fined $1000, prohibited from owning animals for five years, and ordered to pay $6133 to the RSPCA for the costs and vet care of Mighty Mouse after his rescue.

Samantha Wainwright outside Bundaberg Magistrates Court in 2017.

Couple who watched puppy suffer for 'weeks' fined $6K

A DEFENCELESS puppy was left to suffer for weeks, leaving her with an amputated leg and the owners in court.

When an RSPCA inspector visited Rebecca Louise Marks and Damon Scott Wallace in May 2017 after reports of an injured dog, he didn't expect to find a seriously injured puppy.

In Bundaberg Magistrates Court, the couple faced a charge each of failing to provide appropriate treatment for the dog.

The inspector instantly noticed the dog was suffering from "an obvious serious injury" to her left hind leg.

The leg was swollen and had "several open sores" that appeared to be "infected".

Wallace and Marks were fined $3000 each, with 50 per cent going to the RSPCA.

They were each ordered to pay $750 legal costs, $100 for the cost of summons and $700 in vet and boarding costs.

Both were prohibited from possessing an animal for two years.