10 things you need to know about crocodiles

TAKE A SNAP: If you see a crocodile in local waterways, make sure you report it to CrocWatch.

TAKE A SNAP: If you see a crocodile in local waterways, make sure you report it to CrocWatch. Ellen Hanwright

WITH confirmed croc sightings in the Burnett River, it's wise to be cautious around waterways where crocs may be.

The Department of Parks and Wildlife has helpful information when it comes to dealing with the risks of crocs in our waterways.

>> FIVE TIMES CROCS MADE THE NEWS IN THE BUNDABERG REGION

The crocodile at Sandy Hook will be targeted for removal if it is thought to be dangerous.

It's important to remember crocodiles can lunge at people and animals at the water's edge.

They are ambush predators, and you may not see them.

Fishers are reminded to stand back from the water when fishing or cast-netting and things like washing dishes and preparing food should be done well away from the water's edge.

Crocodiles are more likely to attack during dusk and dawn, so swimmers and fishers should be careful in these times.

Breeding female crocodiles will defend their nests aggressively.

September to April is breeding season for crocodiles - stay away and keep children away from crocodile nests.

Crocodiles are more likely to hunt prey during the warmer months.

Be extra vigilant with your children and pets near waterways where crocs have been spotted.

A big croc on the Proserpine River captured by Whitsunday Crocodile Safari guide Mark Norman.

Here are 10 things you need to know about crocs:

1. Don't ignore the signs

Warning signs are only placed in areas where crocodiles are known to frequent.

Ignoring signs that are there to protect you puts your life at risk.

But note that just because there are no signs, does not mean there are no crocodiles.

Just because you can't see a crocodile doesn't mean there is not one close by.

Crocodiles can be very patient, and can stay underwater and unseen for up to four hours without even a breath.

Close call: Eastern water skink pushes the boundaries with Alice the salt water crocodile. Facebook

2. High tides can bring them

Watch out for crocodiles in unusual places after very high tides and heavy rains.

Crocodiles can move further upstream during very high tides and periods of flooding and may move into new areas where crocodiles had not been seen before.

A huge crocodile was sighted in the Burdekin River at Groper Creek on May 13, 2017. Cas Garvey

3. Stay well away from crocodile traps

If a croc trap is set up to remove a crocodile, stay well away.

Crocodile traps are designed to attract hungry crocodiles so avoid fishing and boating near them and never interfere with them.

People who deliberately interfere with the operation of crocodile traps face penalties of up to more than $15,000.

NIBBLES: Macca snacking on an Indian Myna at Snakes Down Under. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN150316MACCA9

4. Leave the lure.

People have been attacked while recovering a fishing lure, even though they didn't see a crocodile there all day.

Charlene the croc. Peter Carruthers

5. Reduce your risk at the beach

Swim between the flags at patrolled beaches.

Do not swim at dawn, dusk or at night.

Read and obey all crocodile warning signs.

Understand that crocodiles usually hunt by staying submerged and can attack in knee-deep water, so wading can still be dangerous.

Removing one crocodile doesn't eliminate the risk of an attack.

Saltwater Crocodile. at Currumbin Wildlife Park. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News John Gass /

6. Small boats can be dangerous

The smaller the vessel, the greater the risk - crocodiles have taken people from small vessels such as kayaks. Canoes, kayaks and other small craft are not suitable in crocodile habitat areas.

Camp at least two metres above the high water mark and at least 50 metres from the water's edge.

Crocodiles have attacked people in tents pitched too close to the water.

Crocodile shot at Coominglah near Baralaba in May 1950.Photo contributed Contributed

7. Keep your dog well away

Dogs are attractive prey to crocodiles.

Keep your pets on a lead and away from the water's edge.

Rangers have regularly sighted the Mary River crocodiles in recent weeks and more traps have been set to try to catch them. Photo Contributed Contributed

8. Keep it tidy

Bin your food and fish scraps - don't leave food, fish scraps or bait near the water, around your camp site or at a boat ramp.

Crocodiles will be attracted by an easy meal, and this puts subsequent visitors to the area at risk.

A 2.5 - 3m crocodile near the Fitrzroy River Barrage at Rockhampton. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK151212ccroc2

9. Keep those limbs tucked in

Don't be the bait.

Keep your arms and legs inside your boat at all times when fishing.

Your boat is your barrier.

Keep the boat between yourself and the water when launching or retrieving it.

Bowen resident Jo Collison spotted a large crocodile cruising the current past Sunset Beach, at Cape Gloucester, heading towards Gloucester Passage on Friday. Photo Contributed Contributed

10. Report sightings

Report all crocodile sightings on 1300 130 372 even if you've reported the animal before.