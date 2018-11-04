Bundaberg's history: 10 things you might have forgotten

There was a sizzling heat wave in 1901

Temperatures soared to a sultry 63 degrees celcius in Gin Gin in the summer of 1901.

Even the temperature in the shade was a toasty 47 degrees.

It makes you sweat just thinking about it.

Bundyites queued up for a meeting with a psychic

A clairvoyant with the very mysterious name of Madame Zanzi visited town in 1916.

Many locals sought the help of Madame Zanzi's spiritual guidance on personal and business matters.

According to the paper at the time, she gave out "marvellous information."

A fisherman caught a platypus in the Burnett River

In 1925, Ted Reid was fishing on the banks of the river when he reeled in something unusual - a platypus.

The critter was released without harm.

There were reports of a bunyip

The Maryborough Chronicle documented odd splashing sounds in the Burnett River near Mundubbera in 1934.

Apparently, fishers at the time believed something sinister to be at work, with some claiming to have seen something with gleaming eyes.

At the time, the newspaper editor guessed it may have been a crocodile.

A woman was attacked by a sheep

Kathleen Minniecon, aged 63 in 1939, was going about her domestic duties when her pet sheep attacked.

The Lowmead woman suffered a fractured right leg.

Prediction was made about 3D TV, in 1944

The Bundaberg paper, in 1944, spoke about developments being made in television.

At the time, it was reported that it was likely that television would be three-dimensional and experiments were being carried out on whether you could store content for boradcast later.

A UFO was reported in 1954

Several Bundaberg residents reported seeing a strange object in the skies.

Mr G Fielding of Alloway said the object looked like a flying saucer and was similar to objects reportedly seen by Roma residents.

There was a circus shoot-out in Gayndah

One man was fatally wounded and two others injured when a gun fight broke out at a circus in 1957.

The man who was killed was the co-owner of the circus.

A strong road safety message was delivered in 1967

Ambulance officers were on stand-by in case of illness and hysteria when 400 people attended a screening of a film called Signal 30 that showed scenes from real fatal traffic crashes.

The purpose of the screening was to reinforce the importance of safe driving.

Dogs were stealing kids' lunches in 1973

It was reported that dogs had been making mischief at the Avondale school, with reports up to 16 dogs had been on the property stealing children's lunches and taking food from the teacher's table.