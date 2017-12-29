10 things to do this weekend

LOOOKING for something to do these school holidays? Here's a list of events and activities on this week:
Movie night
What: AMPED Bargara is throwing a free outdoor movie night this Friday with popcorn and drinks available for purchase. The movie screening is Moana (PG).
Where: Nielson Park
When: December 29 at 7pm
Contact: bargaramission@gmail.com
Cost: Movie free, drinks and popcorn $1 each
AMPED up summer
What: AMPED Bargara is holding afternoon sports with special events like skate comp, bubble soccer and slip-n-slide baseball to keep the kids entertained. There will also be night programs with Nerf wars, messy games and minute-to-win-it games.
Where: Nielson Park
When: Arvo sports 2-4pm and night games 7-9pm, from today to January 1.
Contact: www.ampedbargara.com
Cost: Free
Train Rides
What: Jump aboard the Australian Sugar Cane Railway to see the gardens from a different point of view.
The Australian Sugar Cane Railway is disability-friendly and wheelchair accessible.
Where: Bundaberg Botanic Gardens
When: The train will run from 10am-3.30pm (last train). The No.3 Bundaberg Fowler steam loco will run on Sundays and Wednesdays, while the diesel loco Valdora will run on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Contact: http://qldrailheritage.com/
Cost: Adults $4, school-aged children $1, under-5s free.
Bundy Bowl
What: Head to Bundy Bowl for a day or night of fun-filled activities. From 10-pin bowling to giant balloon drops each day at noon with giveaways, Wild Wild West Shootout Gallery and laser tag, there's plenty to keep the kids busy.
When: Every day from 10am until late
Where: 17 Lester St, Bundaberg
Contact: Call 4152 4334 for more details
Cost: Phone the centre.
Inflatable slides
What: The giant slides are back for the school holidays as people head to Bundaberg's pools to beat the summer heat.
Where: Anzac Pool and Norville Pool
When: Anzac is open from 11am-4.30pm and Norville is open from 10am-4pm
Contact: Anzac 4151 5640 or www.facebook.com/norville pool
Cost: Anzac from $2 and $2 at Norville (not including entry)
Reading Cinemas
What: Beat the summer heat and kick back with the latest holiday blockbusters at Reading Cinemas. Movies screening today include Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Greatest Showman, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Coco, Pitch Perfect 3 and Ferdinand.
Where: Reading Cinemas Bundaberg, 1 Johanna Boulevard
When: See cinema website http://bit.ly/2C9gvT6
Contact: 4152 1233
Cost: $10.50 tickets
Sugar museum
What: View magnificent Indian bungalow architecture and discover the history of the Bundaberg sugar industry and the pioneer sugar families through self guided exploration of the heritage listed homestead Fairymead House & Sugar History Museum.
Where: Thornhill Street
When: Sunday-Friday, 10.30am-12pm
Contact: 4130 4400
Cost: Adult $7, child $3, family $15
Reptile park
What: Head down to Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo for more than 60 species and sub-species of Australian reptiles, amphibians, mammals and birds plus some exotic species and a tonne of holiday fun.
When: 9.30am-3pm
Where: 51 Lucketts Road, Childers
Contact: Phone ahead to confirm 4126 3332
Cost: Adults $22, students and seniors $18, kids (4-12) $14, family pass (two adults and two kids) $66.
Climb Mt Walsh
What: Get outside and back to nature with a hike up one of the region's most noteable landmarks - Mt Walsh. Rising to 703m above sea level in the coastal range, Mount Walsh National Park is a rugged park with spectacular exposed granite outcrops and cliffs.
Where: National Park Rd, Biggenden
When: No restriction
Contact: www.npsr.qld.gov.au/ parks/mount-walsh.
Cost: Free
Artie Fartie
What: Meet newest gallery member Arthur Fartimus (better known as Artie Fartie) as he takes young art lovers on a journey through his fun-filled portrait gallery, the Artie Fartie Portrait Gallery.
Where: Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery
When: Today, 9am-1pm
Contact: 4130 4750
Cost: Free, no booking required, just turn up and join in during opening hours.