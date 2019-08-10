10 things to do this action-packed Bundy weekend

LOVE TO HEAR PERCUSSION: Jo Nakamura will be performing with the Yamato Drummers in Bundy this weekend.

1. Antique fair

ANTIQUE'S Roadshow is coming to Bundaberg.

Bundaberg West Rotary Club's annual antique, collectables and millitaria fair is returning this weekend.

ANTIQUE FAIR: A 1915 Gallipoli pistol at the Annual Bundaberg Antique, Collectables and Militaria Fair. Max Fleet BUN260714COL5

Discuss the heritage of hidden treasures and source beautiful antiques that are unique and nostalgic.

The market-style store will be here today and tomorrow, 9am-5pm at the Civic Centre on 190 Bourbong St.

Tickets can be purchased at the venue for $6.

2. Relay for Life

THOUSANDS of Australians will take part in Cancer Council's Relay for Life this year.

Bundy teams will be walking or running around the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct course today, from 2pm until tomorrow at 8am.

This overnight event allows the community to recognise and celebrate local cancer survivors, patients and carers, to honour and remember loved ones lost and raise vital funds for research, prevention and to help save more lives.

To donate or register, visit bit.ly/2YTTehL.

Second year CQUniversity nursing student Eliza Didsman and associate vice-chancellor Luke Sinclair. Mike Knott BUN090819CQU2

3. Open day

WHEN it comes to the future of students, CQUniversity is dedicated to offering the best facilities, resources, courses and teaching staff.

The Bundaberg campus is holding its open day today, with industry experts and support resources available.

From 9am-1pm, the free open day is at 6 University Dr.

4. NDRL grand final

GET your football fix tomorrow with the Northern Districts Rugby League grand final at the Tegege Football Grounds. For the men's Slean Cup, the Gin Gin Hawks will take on Miriam Vale at noon and the grand final will see South Kolan v Avondale at 3pm.

The women's league tag grand final will kick off at 1.30pm.

Red Collar Rescue rescued puppies. Mike Knott BUN180718PUPPIES5

5. Adopt a rescue dog

FIND your new best friend on Sunday at the Red Collar Rescue Adoption Day and 10th birthday.

The event is 11am-2pm at the Queenslander Hotel on 61 Targo St.

6. Yamato Drummers

HAILING from Japan's Nara Prefecture, this year marks the Yamato Drummers' 25th anniversary of presenting a thrilling, high-energy and explosive interpretation of the centuries-old Taiko tradition.

Yamato's current show is aptly named Passion and the performers use drums that weigh up to half a tonne, displaying the drummers' remarkable physical strength and their trademark infectious energy leaves audiences exhilarated by this visually spectacular, high-energy and explosive show.

Check out the performance at the Moncrieff Theatre today from 7.30pm.

Tickets are $25-$35 a person.

7. Playhouse performs

TONIGHT is Bundaberg theatre-goers' last chance to see Agatha Christie's Mousetrap play presented by Bundaberg Players Incorporated.

MYSTERY: Timothy Greig as Detective Inspector Trotter and Jacob Treloar as Christopher Wren. PAUL BEUTEL

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are $22 for adults and $19 for concessions and groups of 10 or more.

8. Shalom markets

MP chat

STATE Member for Bundaberg David Batt will host two mobile offices in the Bundaberg electorate in the next few days.

If you'd like to speak with Mr Batt, he will be available at the Shalom Markets on Sunday from 7-11am, bookings not required.

While you are there don't forget to check out the range of market stalls.

9. Trash and Treasure

HEAD along to the Good Sheppard Parish Hall at 201 George St from 7am-3pm today and find a bargain at their Trash and Treasure.

Whether you're looking for furniture, plants, bric-a-brac, costume jewellery, books, cakes and biscuits or clothing, you're sure to find something.

There'll also be Devonshire tea and a sausage sizzle available.

10. Cent sale

THE Burnett Bowls Club ladies will hold their annual cent sale today from 1.30-3.30pm at the club,169B George St.

Entry is $3.