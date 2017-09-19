10 things to do these school holidays

ICE SKATING: Cyra Greville, Jordana Vanstone and Veda Willett having fun at Frozen Wonderland.

ICE SKATING: Cyra Greville, Jordana Vanstone and Veda Willett having fun at Frozen Wonderland. Mike Knott BUN180917SKATE4

FROZEN WONDERLAND ICE SKATING

Get the kids out of the heat and onto the ice at the Frozen Wonderland Ice Skating facility in East Bundaberg.

Sessions are held every day during the school holidays at 9.30am, 11.30am, 1.30pm, 3.30pm and 7pm.

Cost is $10 to $18 per person, per session.

You can find the facility at 31 Victoria St, East Bundaberg.

GIANT POOL INFLATABLES

Children will love bouncing and sliding on these fun slides every day from 11am to 4.30pm at Anzac Pool on Quay St.

Norville Park Pool will also be offering up some swimming pool inflatable fun in the sun at their facility on Enterprise St.

BUNDY BOWL

The team at Bundy Bowl are going Mexican over the school holidays with nachos and tacos in the cafe, or do the Mexican Wave on the bowling lane with all your favourite activities.

There will be ten pin bowling, giant balloon drop, Wild Wild West Shootout Gallery, dodgem cars, laser tag, the giant slide, arcade games, mini-golf and more.

Bundy Bowl is on 17 Lester St and open from 10am until late.

For more information on holiday deals visit their Facebook page or phone 4152 4334.

BALL PIT: Max Parker and Jaz Martin having fun at Bundy Bowl and Leisure. Paul Donaldson BUN180917BOWL1

CHIPMUNKS

Collect the two-for-one pass on page 6 of today's NewsMail and head along to Chipmunks Playland and Cafe where there is never a dull moment this school holidays.

Chipmunks is located at 59 Johanna Blvd and is open seven days a week from 9am Monday-Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

For more details phone 4151 4363.

NRL HOLIDAY CLINIC

Open to both boys and girls aged between 5 and 12 years, come along and enjoy a morning of rugby league fun, games and giveaways.

The session will run from 9am-noon at Salter Oval and costs $40.

Bookings are essential and can be made online at https://playnrl.com/programs.

KIDS ARTS WORKSHOPS

The Bundaberg Academy of the Arts is holding two workshops under the Shining Stars - Endless Possibilities theme.

Today's Enchanted Stars workshop will run from 9am-noon for children between 4-7 years. Experience three hours of fun games, singing, music and movement, dress-ups, character building activities and musical instrument making.

Go dressed in your favourite enchanted costume. Children will receive a special gift, a delicious enchanted cupcake for morning tea and a special "Enchanted Star” certificate of completion.

Cost is $30, phone 0428 651 447 for more details.

FILM MAKING

Film Making 4 Kids, run by the Australian Film Academy, is in town and running three workshops for children aged 4-16 years at Elliott Heads, Bargara and Bundaberg.

Each workshop is packed full of special effects action and loads of fun.

A free digital photo is included via email and an action-packed video of the activities.

Cost is $15, sessions run for an hour and will be held at Elliott Heads Community Hall, 1 Lihs St, Elliott Heads today from 9am.

For more information phone 0478 637 326.

YOGABILITY KIDS YOGA CLASSES

Yoga classes for kids will be held at Community Lifestyle Support on Ashfield Rd.

Head along from 10am to 10.45am

Children under 12 are $14 and bring a sibling for half price.

For more phone 4155 6121.

TRAIN RIDES

Visit the botanic gardens these school holidays for the opportunity to ride a train and see the sights.

The rides will be available Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 3.30pm at the venue on Mt Perry Rd. Adults cost $4 and children cost $1.

T-SHIRT DECORATING

Grab a t-shirt and head down to Take the Plunge Cafe at 17 Electra St for their t-shirt workshop. Held from 9.30-11am and 11am-1pm, cost is $12 per person.