10 things to do on the school holidays

A scene from the movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Supplied by Disney.

A scene from the movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Supplied by Disney. Lucasfilm

LOOOKING for something to do these school holidays? Here's a list of events and activities on this week.

Star Wars meet and greet

What: To celebrate the opening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre will be hosting a character meet and greet before the movie. Come and and meet Darth Vader, Sand Troopers, Royal Guards, Snow Troopers and others.

Where: the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

When: Thursday, December28, from 6.30pm

Contact: 4130 4100

Cost: $8

AMPED up summer

What: AMPED Bargara is holding afternoon sports with special events like skate comp, bubble soccer and slip-n-slide baseball to keep the kids entertained. There will also be night programs with Nerf wars, messy games and minute-to-win-it games.

Where: Nielson Park

When: Arvo sports 2-4pm and night games 7-9pm, from today to January 1.

Contact: www.ampedbargara.com

Cost: Free

Train Rides

What: Jump aboard the Australian Sugar Cane Railway to see the gardens from a different point of view.

The Australian Sugar Cane Railway is disability-friendly and wheelchair accessible.

Where: Bundaberg Botanic Gardens

When: The train will run from 10am-3.30pm (last train). The No.3 Bundaberg Fowler steam loco will run on Sundays and Wednesdays, while the diesel loco Valdora will run on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Contact: http://qldrailheritage.com/

ascr/index.html

Cost: Adults $4, school-aged children $1, under-5s free.

Artie Fartie

What: Meet the newest gallery member, Arthur Fartimus (better known as Artie Fartie), as he takes young art lovers on a journey through his fun-filled portrait gallery, The Artie Fartie Portrait Gallery.

Where: Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery

When: Today, 9am-1pm

Contact: 4130 4750

Cost: Free, no booking required, just turn up and join in during opening hours.

Bundy Bowl

What: Head to Bundy Bowl for a day or night of fun-filled activities. From ten pin bowling to giant balloon drops each day at noon with giveaways, Wild Wild West Shootout Gallery and laser tag, there's plenty to keep the kids busy.

When: Everyday from 10am until late

Where: 17 Lester St, Bundaberg

Contact: Call 4152 4334 for more details

Cost: Phone the centre.

Inflatable slides

What: The giant slides are back for the school holidays as people head to Bundaberg's pools to beat the summer heat.

Where: Anzac Pool and Norville Pool

When: Anzac is open from 11am-4.30pm and Norville is open from 10am-4pm

Contact: Anzac 4151 5640 or www.facebook.com/norville pool

Cost: Anzac from $2 and $2 at Norville (not including entry)

Climb Mt Walsh

What: Get outside and back to nature with a hike up one of the region's most notable landmarks - Mt Walsh. Rising to 703m above sea level in the Coastal Range, Mount Walsh National Park is a rugged park with spectacular exposed granite outcrops and cliffs.

Where: National Park Rd, Biggenden

When: No restriction

Contact: www.npsr.qld.gov.au/ parks/mount-walsh/

Cost: Free

Reading Cinemas

What: Beat the summer heat and kick back with the latest holiday blockbusters at Reading Cinemas. Movies screening today include Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Greatest Showman, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Coco, Paddington 2 and Ferdinand.

Where: Reading Cinemas Bundaberg, 1 Johanna Boulevard

When: See cinema website http://bit.ly/2C9gvT6

Contact: 4152 1233

Cost: $10.50 tickets

Rum Distillery

What: Find out at how our pride and joy, Bundaberg Rum, is crafted.

Where: Hills Street, Bundaberg

When: Weekdays: 10am-5pm; weekends and public holidays: 10am-4pm

Contact: 4131 2999

Cost: For more information, visit the website www.bundabergrum.com.au

Movie night

What: AMPED Bargara is throwing a free outdoor movie night this Friday with popcorn and drinks available for purchase. The movie screening is Moana.

Where: Nielson Park

When: December 29 at 7pm

Contact: bargaramission@gmail.com

Cost: Movie free, drinks and popcorn $1 each