10 things to do on the holidays

LOOKING to keep busy throughout the school holidays?
Here's a list of all the action about Bundy over the summer break.
1 Family fun day
What: AMPED Bargara is holding a Family Fun Day with jumping castle, face painting, scavenger hunt, fairy floss, kids games, pop corn, sports, music, and so much more.
Where: Nielson Park, Bargara
When: Tomorrow, 3-6pm
Contact: 0414 670 234
Cost: Free
2 Train Rides
What: Jump aboard the Australian Sugar Cane Railway to see the gardens from a different point of view.
The Australian Sugar Cane Railway is disability-friendly and wheelchair accessible.
Where: Bundaberg Botanic Gardens
When: The train will run from 10am to 3.30pm (last train). The No.3 Bundaberg Fowler steam loco will run on Sundays and Wednesdays, while the diesel loco, Valdora, will run on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Contact: http://qldrailheritage.com/
Cost: Adults $4, school-aged children $1, U5s free.
3 Artie Fartie
What: Meet the newest gallery member Arthur Fartimus (better known as Artie Fartie) as he takes young art lovers on a journey through his fun-filled portrait gallery, The Artie Fartie Portrait Gallery.
Where: Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery
When: Tomorrow, 9am-1pm
Contact: 4130 4750
Cost: Free, no booking required, just turn up and join in during opening hours.
4 Speedway
What: Get your backsides trackside today at Carina Speedway for a two-day Central Queensland Sprintcar Association event.
Where: Bundaberg Motorplex - Home of Carina Speedway, 104 Alex Walker Road
When: Today and tomorrow from 4pm
Contact: 0490 723 130
Cost: Adults $20, students $15 and under-12 free
5 Bundy Bowl
What: Head to Bundy Bowl for a day or night of fun-filled activities. From ten pin bowling to giant balloon drops each day at noon with giveaways, Wild Wild West Shootout Gallery and laser tag, there's plenty to keep the kids busy.
When: Every day from 10am until late.
Where: 17 Lester St, Bundaberg
Contact: Call 4152 4334 for more details.
Cost: Phone the centre.
6 Inflatable slides
What: The giant slides are back these school holidays as people head to Bundaberg's pools to beat the summer heat.
Where: Anzac Pool and Norville Pool
When: Anzac is open from 11am-4.30pm and Norville is open from 10am-4pm
Contact: Anzac 4151 5640 or www.facebook.com/norville pool
Cost: Anzac from $2 and $2 at Norville (not including entry)
7 Reptile park
What: Head down to Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo for more than 60 animal species and a tonne of holiday fun.
When: 9.30am-3pm
Where: 51 Lucketts Road, Childers
Contact: Phone ahead to confirm 4126 3332
Cost: Adults $22, students and seniors $18, kids (4-12) $14, family pass (two adults and two kids) $66.
8 Manga Art
What: Get creative and learn to draw manga anime with professional artist Bec McPherson.
Where: Ymazing
When: Tuesdays and Wednesdays 1.30-2.30pm
Contact: 0468 855 449
Cost: $12 per person
9 Zielke coaching clinic
What: Brisbane Lions AFLW Captain Emma Zielke is doing a coaching clinic for kids of all ages.
Where: Across the Waves
When: 8am tomorrow
Cost: Free
10 Park it
What: Take advantage of the great weather and hit one of the region's many parks today. Pack a picnic, pack the kids and get out of the house for awhile.