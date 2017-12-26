10 things to do on the holidays

MAKING A SPLASH: Take the kids for a drive to Childers today and visit Snakes Down Under where you'll find an interesting array of wildlife.

MAKING A SPLASH: Take the kids for a drive to Childers today and visit Snakes Down Under where you'll find an interesting array of wildlife. Mike Knott BUN150316MACCA1

LOOKING to keep busy throughout the school holidays?

Here's a list of all the action about Bundy over the summer break.

1 Family fun day

What: AMPED Bargara is holding a Family Fun Day with jumping castle, face painting, scavenger hunt, fairy floss, kids games, pop corn, sports, music, and so much more.

Where: Nielson Park, Bargara

When: Tomorrow, 3-6pm

Contact: 0414 670 234

Cost: Free

2 Train Rides

What: Jump aboard the Australian Sugar Cane Railway to see the gardens from a different point of view.

The Australian Sugar Cane Railway is disability-friendly and wheelchair accessible.

Where: Bundaberg Botanic Gardens

When: The train will run from 10am to 3.30pm (last train). The No.3 Bundaberg Fowler steam loco will run on Sundays and Wednesdays, while the diesel loco, Valdora, will run on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Contact: http://qldrailheritage.com/

ascr/index.html

Cost: Adults $4, school-aged children $1, U5s free.

3 Artie Fartie

What: Meet the newest gallery member Arthur Fartimus (better known as Artie Fartie) as he takes young art lovers on a journey through his fun-filled portrait gallery, The Artie Fartie Portrait Gallery.

Where: Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery

When: Tomorrow, 9am-1pm

Contact: 4130 4750

Cost: Free, no booking required, just turn up and join in during opening hours.

4 Speedway

What: Get your backsides trackside today at Carina Speedway for a two-day Central Queensland Sprintcar Association event.

Where: Bundaberg Motorplex - Home of Carina Speedway, 104 Alex Walker Road

When: Today and tomorrow from 4pm

Contact: 0490 723 130

Cost: Adults $20, students $15 and under-12 free

5 Bundy Bowl

What: Head to Bundy Bowl for a day or night of fun-filled activities. From ten pin bowling to giant balloon drops each day at noon with giveaways, Wild Wild West Shootout Gallery and laser tag, there's plenty to keep the kids busy.

When: Every day from 10am until late.

Where: 17 Lester St, Bundaberg

Contact: Call 4152 4334 for more details.

Cost: Phone the centre.

6 Inflatable slides

What: The giant slides are back these school holidays as people head to Bundaberg's pools to beat the summer heat.

Where: Anzac Pool and Norville Pool

When: Anzac is open from 11am-4.30pm and Norville is open from 10am-4pm

Contact: Anzac 4151 5640 or www.facebook.com/norville pool

Cost: Anzac from $2 and $2 at Norville (not including entry)

7 Reptile park

What: Head down to Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo for more than 60 animal species and a tonne of holiday fun.

When: 9.30am-3pm

Where: 51 Lucketts Road, Childers

Contact: Phone ahead to confirm 4126 3332

Cost: Adults $22, students and seniors $18, kids (4-12) $14, family pass (two adults and two kids) $66.

8 Manga Art

What: Get creative and learn to draw manga anime with professional artist Bec McPherson.

Where: Ymazing

When: Tuesdays and Wednesdays 1.30-2.30pm

Contact: 0468 855 449

Cost: $12 per person

9 Zielke coaching clinic

What: Brisbane Lions AFLW Captain Emma Zielke is doing a coaching clinic for kids of all ages.

Where: Across the Waves

When: 8am tomorrow

Cost: Free

10 Park it

What: Take advantage of the great weather and hit one of the region's many parks today. Pack a picnic, pack the kids and get out of the house for awhile.