10 things our readers have to say about vegan activists
BUNDABERG people are on fire.
It's become one of the biggest talking points in the country - vegans storming farms and anything to do with the animal industry.
There have been claims of threats to people in animal-based industries and the actions follow the release of an interactive map in January detailing the locations of animal industries, even in the Bundaberg region.
When we shared an opinion piece on the issue to Facebook, a number of people commented online.
These are 10 of the comments readers made:
1. Where's the law?
Sheldon Pearson said there was no place for extremist vegan or animal rights groups.
"They should be held accountable, trespass and theft is illegal, isn't the stealing of livestock called rustling and are there not still tough laws around this?” Sheldon said.
"Like all extremists they are bullying and trying to force others into the same beliefs as them, it's no different to any other extremist group, including religions ones.”
2. Investigate their fridges
Ken Wilson was calling for more answers.
"Can a news crew please visit some of these vegan protesters unannounced and film what is in their fridges?”
3. Don't let them off lightly
Mick Brennan said "activists who trespass or damage property need to face the full force of the law and don't let some magistrate let them off with a slap on the wrist”.
"Don't care that they are vegan, but they need to respect my wishes to eat animals,” he said.
4. We need to talk about change
Tyna Faddy said she believed it was time for a discussion on animal rights.
"Not vegan but I support a lot of what these folks are trying to express,” she said.
"We need some changes... fast.”
5. Don't force others to change
Lorraine Wilkinson said "each to their own, but don't push beliefs on other people by breaking the law and fundamental human rights.”
6. Doing more harm than good
Hayley Jade McMillan said the activists were going about things the wrong way.
"They have reason to be angry, but you won't get anyone to join your cause by acting like that,” she said.
"Education is key otherwise people are going to dismiss everything you say and brush you off as crazy just like the media are doing right now.”
7. What about the humans?
Ash Fort says: "imagine stealing cows whilst wearing your favourite pairs of shoes that were made from human slave labour. There's huge corporations covering up sweatshop deaths from being overworked and beaten but hey, they're saving the cows right?”
8. No fan of vegans
Ben Sanders doesn't mince words talking about how he feels about vegans.
"Vegans are nothing but a parasitic pest that do nothing but suck the life blood out of our economy by sitting on the dole, whinge that we destroy the earth yet don't contribute to any real action to change the process of these so-called problems,” he said.
9. Let people eat what they want to
Helen Robinson said it was unfair to annoy others over what they ate.
"So totally disgusted by people targets other people's personal choice,” she said.
"My daughter lives every day with the fear of dying for eating food she is allergic to.
"Vegan isn't an option for her. Nuts allergic, legumes allergic, vegetables allergic to some, fruits allergic to some. Allergic to a vegetable protein.”
10. Arrest them
Judith Hopwood had some strong words.
"Imagine if they were targeting mosques,” she said.
"These people are terrorists and should be arrested.”