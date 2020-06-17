10 things that happened in Bundaberg in the 1950s

POSTCARD: Doug MacDonald's taxi in the foreground of a postcard featuring the Bundaberg Post Office in the late 1950s.

POSTCARD: Doug MacDonald's taxi in the foreground of a postcard featuring the Bundaberg Post Office in the late 1950s. Contributed

WHAT stories do you recall from the 1950s?

We take a look down memory lane to see what was happening in the region back then.

1950 - Woolworths took a local chemist to court

Jack B Heaps who had been a Bourbong St chemist for 20 years, was taken to court in a fight for his shop space that his landlord Woolworths believed was needed for a dress shop.

Mr Heaps argued he was unable to find a suitable alternative.

Woolworths' request was rejected.

1951 - Fires lash the region

It was a bad fire season in Bundaberg in 1951, with nine fires reported on one particularly bad day.

The worst fire, at Sims Rd from Barolin St to Targo St, threatened eight homes.

1952 - Barbecue to celebrate powering up

Gin Gin got powered up with electricity being switched on on August 22 in a ceremony witnessed by 2000 people.

The occasion included a barbecue and brass band.

1953 - Dance brings region together

Square dancing became so popular in Bundaberg that a group known as the Bundy Squares was formed.

It was originally introduced to help assimilate migrants.

Linderberg St, Kalkie - Powerboat racing on the Burnett River, Bundaberg 1950s-early 1960s. Photo courtesy Ray and Vickie Linderberg Photo Contributed Ray and Vickie Linderberg

1954 - Strike results in no daily paper

There were no NewsMails to be found on December 20 and 21 due to a strike by members of the Printing Industry Employees Union.

1955 - Man clocks up 83 court appearances for drunkenness

A 64-year-old man found himself in court for his 83rd conviction for drunkenness on March 2.

The man was found in a helpless condition on Walker St after drinking methylated spirits. He was convicted and fined.

1956 - Polio injections given

The polio immunisation program kicked off in Bundaberg on July 14, 276 school students getting their first jab.

Mt Perry was next on the list.

By December 8, 20,368 injections had been given at 74 schools in the district.

1957 - Call for women to avoid marriage before age of 19

A report revealing that marriages of girls as young as 12 were not unheard of led to Archbishop James Duhig calling for girls to marry no earlier than age 19 and age 21 for boys.

Beachgoers at Mon Repos during the 1950s. Note the broad-brimmed hats and elegant bathing costumes. Arthur McKenzie

1958 - Fishos have a lucky escape

Two fishermen had a lucky escape on April 9 after spending a night clinging to the mast of their trawler.

It had struck a submerged object off the coast of Moore Park and sprang a leak.

Skipper William Bartlett, 17, said they climbed down to the deck and swam the half-mile to shore where they were found by some fellow fishermen.

1959 - Council meeting turns into punch-up

Things got heated in a council meeting when a discussion on a proposed new Gin Gin Monto Rd route turned violent.

Chairman Councillor Thomas Campbell was punched and knocked unconscious by another councillor at the Kolan Shire's monthly meeting.

He was revived by a doctor and did not take action.