A fire on Maryborough St destroyed an old Queenslander.

A fire on Maryborough St destroyed an old Queenslander. Paul Donaldson

FIREFIGHTERS have a busy job putting out blazes and the past few years have seen some especially frightening ones around the region.

Just last night, two buildings at the Fairymead Mill were razed.

Here we take a look back at some of the other significant fires in the region in recent years.

To find out more about fire safety, head to www.qfes.qld.gov.au/fireescape.

The Church Pharmacy was ruined by the blaze.

April 2016 - Iconic building lost to blaze

It was a sad moment for Bundaberg's historical buildings when a fierce blaze wrecked the former Church Pharmacy.

Pharmacy owner Brent Byrne was horrified when he saw the extent of the damage.

The building has since been replaced with one of the city's most talked about buildings.

Kepnock House Fire: Emergency services rushed to a house engulfed in flames on Peatey St, Kepnock on Tuesday, August 23, 2016.

August 2016 - Bundaberg family loses everything

A heartbreaking fire claimed a Kepnock home, with the family escaping with their lives but little else.

"On arrival we found a brick home with flames coming from every opening - windows, doors," Bundaberg Fire Station Officer Andrew McCracken said at the time.

Bundaberg house on fire: A video taken of a house on fire.

September 2016 - Queenslander burns to the ground

Firefighters said the chances of finding the cause of a fire that totally destroyed a Maryborough St home were slim because it had been so badly damaged it was unsafe to investigate.

The home, which had served as backpacker accommodation, became a massive fireball.

"I have never seen a house go up so fast," a witness told the NewsMail.

Crews on scene at Curtis St.

February 2017 - Man saved from unit blaze

A man's life was saved by the quick actions of fire crews after a blaze broke out in a Curtis St unit.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus pulled the man from his unit about 2.30pm after responding to Triple 0 calls.

The woman was taken to hospital.

June 2017 - Woman burnt by fire

A woman had to be taken to hospital after suffering 4 per cent burns in a Kalkie house fire.

The woman burnt her feet and hand, according to reports.

Branyan house fire: Six fire crews are at the scene of a house fire at Branyan.

April 2018 - Granny flat up in smoke

A granny flat at Branyan became the site of a dramatic battle as fireys worked to put out a smoky blaze on April 28 last year.

Six crews were needed to bring it under control.

HOUSE FIRE: Firefighters spent many hours during the night extinguishing the blaze. Mike Knott

September 2018 - Blaze consumes home

Firefighters declared a blaze at Burnett Heads non-suspicious after it destroyed a home.

Barking dogs and a working smoke alarm being crediting for saving a man's life.

Fireys in the region are always busy. Daniel Perrin /TWE

October 2018 - Norville kitchen fire

Emergency crews rushed to a kitchen fire at a Norville property.

Luckily everyone made it out safely.

Fire crews gave safety warnings following multiple fires. Mike Knott BUN100418FIRE21

October 2018 - Warning after multiple fires

It was a busy month for fireys after they were called to not one, but two fires overnight on October 27.

The first alarm was raised by a nearby resident after they smelled smoke from a neighbouring unit on Electra St.

The second happened when fireys were called out in the early hours of October 28 to tend to a Wilmot St home.

It prompted fire crews to give these warnings.

The home was turned to rubble. Contributed

December 2018 - Riverside home destroyed

A family home that was the centre of a dispute with Bundaberg Sugar and the lessee went up in flames on December 8 last year.

Firefighters were called to the house fire at Baillies Rd about 9.45am.

On arrival there was nothing the fire fighters could do to save the property.

The next day, a stack of crumpled tin and smouldering ash was all that was left at the scene of the fire on the Kolan River.