27°
News

10 practical ways you can start to overcome depression

Crystal Jones
| 12th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Depression can be overcome, says a doctor.
Depression can be overcome, says a doctor. kieferpix

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"THE vast majority of people get better from their depression."

That's the message of hope from former GP Stephen Carbone who says depression and anxiety are common conditions, but treatable.

"There are effective treatments," he says.

"There are so many options nowadays."

The causes of depression are complex and can come from family history, personality, serious illness, drug and alcohol abuse or life events such as work stress or negative relationships.

Not going out, withdrawing from close family and friends, feeling overwhelmed and miserable are often signs of depression.

Anxiety can show as panic attacks, tightening in the chest, excessive fear and worry and the avoidance of situations which trigger those feelings.

"Depression and anxiety are quite common and they sort of vary in severity," Dr Carbone said, adding that the affliction can be on-going or a once off experience.

That's why there's no one size fits all approach to treatment.

The upside, is there are a lot of options for navigating through depression and anxiety.

Dr Carbone shares 10 tips that could help combat depression.

1. Eat well

Food has an impact on mental health, says Dr Carbone.

"Processed foods can have an impact on mood," he said.

Dr Carbone recommended steering away from highly processed, low fibre foods.

As for popular claims that pro-biotics can help with depression, Dr Carbone said there was no evidence of them being helpful but also no harm in taking them.

"The nature of our gut bacteria can influence our health, including mental health, but there's no proof it can help depression," he said.

2. Sleep well

Getting adequate sleep can be a challenge because sometimes depression can make it hard to sleep.

However, working to establish a good sleep routine will provide the body with the energy it needs to start feeling better.

3. Exercise

"Research shows regular physical activity is also helpful for your mood," Dr Carbone said.

He said the same kinds of activities you'd carry out for general and heart health could help boost good feelings.

4. Do activities

When depressed, it's easy to shut down.

"It takes away your motivation," Dr Carbone explains.

"If people find they're home and not doing much it can contribute to isolation and boredom."

Aim to take on some kind of activity to break the cycle.

5. Make a schedule

Dr Carbone says a diary of things to do can be helpful in scheduling not just the boring things in life, but the nice things too.

"Schedule fun things," he says.

He said something as simple as going to see a movie, going fishing or taking up a sport were examples of activities people could pencil in.

"It's about doing fun, relaxing things even though you might not feel like it," Dr Carbone says.

6. Read up

Don't shy away from a good self-help book.

Dr Carbone says there are many to choose from and they can be helpful.

Some guides for depression and anxiety can also be downloaded or ordered from Beyondblue's website at http://bit.ly/2uf8Spz.

7. Find help online

"There are some organisations that provide telephone and online counselling," Dr Carbone said.

"There's so many options nowadays."

8. See a GP or psychologist

There's no need to battle depression alone, and seeing a qualified doctor or counsellor can have massive benefits.

For more info on finding a counsellor or psychologist in person or online head to: http://bit.ly/2hBpztm.

9. Find the right person to help

Sometimes finding the right therapist can be a process of trial and error.

Dr Carbone says, particularly if people are struggling with trust, it's important to find a suitable person they can connect with.

"The thing about depression is it's a very personal experience and you need to find someone you can trust," he said.

"Sometimes you don't find the right person straight away.

"Eventually you'll find someone you click with."

10. Talk to others

Peer-to-peer support forums are a popular popular feature on the Beyondblue website, says Dr Carbone.

The forums allow those who are suffering with depression and those who are recovering, to share their experiences with each other in a safe, moderated environment.

The forums can be found at: http://bit.ly/2oZecif.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  depression editors picks health

'I'm so alone': Teen searching for a new friend

'I'm so alone': Teen searching for a new friend

WHILE social media is generally a way to stay in touch with friends, one Bundaberg teen is using it to find a friend.

Our politicians' thoughts on same-sex marriage

VOTE: A postal vote could determine whether gay mariage will become legal in Australia.

Donaldson urges voters to say yes in postal ballot

Flu cases and emergency admissions increase

Health authorities encourage all to get flu shot before season's peak.

Flu cases on the rise as authorities encourage vaccination

A timely reminder to check children's oral health

Dentist.

Alarming statistics revealed regarding dental health of Qld children

Local Partners

Win trolley full of groceries

Hinkler Central is giving away a chance for customers to grab as many groceries as they can within two minutes.

Students over the moon with Rheed McCracken visit

SPORTING HERO: Givelda State School students were in awe of their special guest Rheed McCracken.

Rheed inspires Givelda State School

Bundy ocean themed festival to draw a crowd of 5000

TIDAL WAVE: Local businesses ready to get on-board with Oceanfest.

Plenty of attractions to enjoy

Get a feel for uni at its open day

STUDY TIME: Bundaberg Diploma of Nursing students Mandi Dawson and Bella Lee on campus.

Check out all that's on offer at CQUni

Kitty Flanagan set to smash it in Bundaberg

BREAKING TABOOS: Kitty Flanagan will bring the laughs to Bundy.

Comedian talks about her funny moments

Amber Heard and Elon Musk call Qld media about relationship

BILLIONAIRE Elon Musk phoned the Gold Coast Bulletin to defend the reputation of his Hollywood actress girlfriend Amber Heard.

Back to the beginning: When TV couples first met

Jennifer Aniston with David Schwimmer in a scene from Friends.

AS the saying goes: every great love story has a beginning.

Which authors set the romance world on fire?

Queenslanders have an appetite for rural romance novels, and some of the best writers of the genre come from the Sunshine State.

Check out the authors putting the 'P' into passion

New voice in the McClymont family

Sam McClymont's new baby boy Wilder.

Facebook post shows off Wilder to the world

Xavier Rudd told: 'Get those f***ing dogs off the beach'

ROOTS musician and Byron Shire local Xavier Rudd has fronted Byron Bay Local Court on an assault charge.

Musician Xavier Rudd said a man "screamed” at him to "f*ck off”

The best '80s-era classic films to show the kids

Spend some quality family time together by reviving the old movie favourites on your preferred streaming service.

Stay At Home Mum with Jody Allen

Hip Hop star sings to end domestic violence

Jeff Fitzpatrick-ILLY Caloundra Music Festival 2016.

Weeks before his arrival in Gladstone, Illy has released a new song.

EDENBROOK, A PLACE TO CALL HOME!

Lot 228 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $195,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVEJOY STREET

7 Lovejoy Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 4 $269,000

7 Lovejoy Street Avenell Heights is a great name for a street and can provide lot's of love and joy for the new owners to be, as it has done for the current owners...

IMMACULATE, FANTASTIC LOCATION AND ROOM FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

With its first class presentation, quiet and peaceful rural surroundings plus features and benefits to suit everyone in the family including the extended family...

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $209,900

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

EX JUBILEE DISPLAY HOME

24 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 2 $519,000

Located in the popular Coral Gardens Estate of Kalkie sits this stunning home with so much to offer. This family friendly estate is near primary and secondary...

DREAM ACREAGE LIVING

122 Simpsons Road, Bullyard 4671

House 4 1 4 $460,000

Acreage living is certainly getting more popular so don't miss your chance to see this one! Set in a beautiful area away from any road noise this home will allow...

PRICE SLASHED! OWNER WANTS A SALE NOW!

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $278,888

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

2 LARGE LIVING AREAS AND TUCKED AWAY IN QUIET SECLUDED POCKET

37 Jenalyn Crescent, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Are you looking for a 3 bedroom brick home to occupy or for investment in a great location within close proximity to schools, daycare, hospitals and major...

BANG FOR BUCK 3 BEDROOM BLOCK IN GREAT LOCATION

196 Targo Street, Walkervale 4670

House 3 1 1 $185,000

If you are looking for a 3 bedroom home in a handy location at an affordable price then this is the property for you. This block property consists of 3 bedrooms...

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage