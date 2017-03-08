31°
10 positive stories that prove Bundy's on the up

Crystal Jones
| 8th Mar 2017 2:36 PM
The Bundaberg CBD.
The Bundaberg CBD. Mike Knott

IT'S been a good couple of months for positive news in the Bundaberg region, which shows renewed confidence in retail, agriculture and lifestyle. 

Everywhere you look, something is on the improve across the region. 

Here are 10 stories that show we're doing pretty well. 

Artists' impressions of the proposed changes.
Artists' impressions of the proposed changes. Crystal Jones

1. There are big plans for the port 

The Port of Bundaberg foreshore redevelopment plan includes a swimming lagoon not unlike something you'd see in South Bank.

The proposed master plan would see new attractions including two to six-storey residential units, canoe and paddleboat hire and a boardwalk leading to a bird-watching trail.

A new, bigger marina, in addition to the present one, would form part of the changes.

Tourist accommodation could also receive a boost, with a six to eight-storey hotel proposed.

The ex-HMAS Tobruk arrives in the Port of Bundaberg as thousands of people lined the river to welcome the navy ship.
The ex-HMAS Tobruk arrives in the Port of Bundaberg as thousands of people lined the river to welcome the navy ship. Craig Warhurst

2. The Tobruk is ours and jobs are firing up 

Bundaberg won the long fight to secure the HMAS Tobruk as a dive site off the coast.

The Ex-HMAS Tobruk will continue to serve Australia - now as a tourist destination - when it is scuttled off the coast between Bundaberg and Hervey Bay as a dive wreck.

Calls are already going out for jobs

Farm values have gone up.
Farm values have gone up. Max Fleet BUN290813RUR1

3. Farm land values soar

Agricultural land across the Wide Bay is in demand, with the value of primary production land rising by 10.3% in the Bundaberg region.

In the North Burnett, values jumped 8.9%.

The increase in value is in contrast to other areas, such as Gympie, where values rose by a lesser 6.4%.

Macadamia nuts are a top crop in the region.
Macadamia nuts are a top crop in the region. Cathy Adams

4. Macadamia nuts are going strong

Australian Macadamia Society representatives will meet with growers in Bundaberg to discuss success and the future of the delicious nut in the region.

The region is set to hold its reign as the world's top producer of macadamias. 

NEW HOME: Kirralee Randle, John Simmons, Sgt John Kendall and Brittney Milton outside the new PCYC in the Bundaberg Multiplex.
NEW HOME: Kirralee Randle, John Simmons, Sgt John Kendall and Brittney Milton outside the new PCYC in the Bundaberg Multiplex. Mike Knott BUN070317PCYC1

5. The PCYC is settling into its new home 

In about six weeks, the PCYC's new $14.5m home will be fully operational.

Capable of being a place of shelter in case of disasters, the facility includes a large three-court arena, a gymnastics hall, a 24-hour gym and a large PCYC childcare facility.

Tim Tam donuts at Indulge.
Tim Tam donuts at Indulge. Crystal Jones

6. Our cafes are bringing people from all over the country

Indulge is drawing a crowd in Bundaberg from as far as Brisbane and Melbourne. 

Foodies from all over the country are reading about the cafe and heading here for a tasty bite. 

Mayor Jack Dempsey welcomed a delegation from the United Arab Emirates to the Bundaberg Region yesterday. The group is exploring investment opportunities in real estate and agriculture in the Bundaberg Region. Pictured with the Mayor are (from left) His Excellency Jasim Abdalla Al Naqbi, Mr Robert Badalotti and His Excellency Dr Khalid Abdalla Al Naqbi.
Mayor Jack Dempsey welcomed a delegation from the United Arab Emirates to the Bundaberg Region yesterday. The group is exploring investment opportunities in real estate and agriculture in the Bundaberg Region. Pictured with the Mayor are (from left) His Excellency Jasim Abdalla Al Naqbi, Mr Robert Badalotti and His Excellency Dr Khalid Abdalla Al Naqbi.

7. We're gaining interest from the world 

A high-profile delegation of United Arab Emirates investors and politicians has toured the Bundaberg region looking to invest.

The interest comes after a ground-breaking deal was signed to export Bundaberg compost from the port to the UAE for the first time.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey welcomed the guests to the city.

He said Bundaberg was one of Australia's best kept secrets and now the world was catching on.

"They are very interested in the region and it's not just the agriculture," Cr Dempsey said.

"They are looking at development opportunities in tourism, education and health.

"They are interested in moving produce from the airport and the port."

8. A $20m ad campaign has put us on the map 

Bundaberg Rum's newest television advertisement, titled Unmistakably Ours, is a crusade to bring back Australian pride.

The campaign focuses on Australian values starting here in the Rum City, mateship and true blue attitudes, with messages like "no one does life like us" and "have a crack".

The ad was filmed in Bundaberg. 

Sugar cane farm
Sugar cane farm

9. Our sugar could be on its way to Indonesia 

Bundaberg sugar may end up in households in Indonesia with a trade deal likely to be set in stone by the end of the year.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced the deal for Australia farmers, and in particular sugarcane farmers, reaching an agreement with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on his recent visit to Australia.

The agreement will lower tariffs and ease restrictions, bringing them into line with Thai growers who were given a lower tariff rate in 2015.

There&#39;s more optimism in realty markets.
There's more optimism in realty markets. Contributed

10. Growing optimism in realty markets

Herron Todd White Central Queensland director Neville Coonan says a number of local investments such as the gas pipeline and developments at the Port of Bundaberg, including the Knauf plasterboard factory, were feeding the region's confidence.

This, is turn, is leading to a more optimistic housing market. 

