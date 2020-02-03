Menu
Police are hoping to speak to this man.
News

10 people police don't want you to approach

Crystal Jones
by
3rd Feb 2020 2:37 PM
POLICE  believe the man pictured in the image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Saturday, January 25 at Heidke St, Bundaberg West, at about 6am.

QP reference: QP2000171937.

If you know any of these people, call Policelink on 131 444. 

Police urge locals not to approach anyone in the images. 

***

Police are hoping to speak to this man.
Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, January 28 at Woongarra St, at about 12.46pm.

QP reference: QP2000199091

***

Police are hoping to speak to this man.
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods, which occurred on Maryborough St on Tuesday, January 28 at about 6.20pm.

QP reference: QP2000200101

***

Police want to speak with this woman.
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, January 21 on Woongarra St, Bundaberg Central, at about 2.40pm.

QP reference: QP2000197794

***

Police want to speak to this man.
Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, January 24 at Thabeban St, Avenell Heights, at about 3pm.

QP reference: QP2000173779

***

Police wish to speak to this man.
Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Monday, November 25 2019 at about 9.44am.
QP reference: QP1902510758

***

Police wish to speak to this man.
Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a petrol drive-off which occurred on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Goodwood Rd, Thabeban, at about 8.18pm.

QP reference: QP1902442851

***

Police want to speak with this man.
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a stealing which occurred on Wednesday, November 6 2019 at about 1.55pm on Targo St. 

QP reference: QP1902201291

***

Police wish to speak to this woman.
Police believe the woman pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a stealing which occurred on Friday, November 22, 2019 at about 2pm.

QP reference: QP1902361080

***

Police want to speak to this person.
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Woongarra St, Bundaberg Central, at about 4.15pm.

QP reference: QP1902132987

bundaberg police crime
Bundaberg News Mail

