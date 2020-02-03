10 people police don't want you to approach
POLICE believe the man pictured in the image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Saturday, January 25 at Heidke St, Bundaberg West, at about 6am.
QP reference: QP2000171937.
If you know any of these people, call Policelink on 131 444.
Police urge locals not to approach anyone in the images.
Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, January 28 at Woongarra St, at about 12.46pm.
QP reference: QP2000199091
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods, which occurred on Maryborough St on Tuesday, January 28 at about 6.20pm.
QP reference: QP2000200101
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, January 21 on Woongarra St, Bundaberg Central, at about 2.40pm.
QP reference: QP2000197794
Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, January 24 at Thabeban St, Avenell Heights, at about 3pm.
QP reference: QP2000173779
Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Monday, November 25 2019 at about 9.44am.
QP reference: QP1902510758
Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a petrol drive-off which occurred on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Goodwood Rd, Thabeban, at about 8.18pm.
QP reference: QP1902442851
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a stealing which occurred on Wednesday, November 6 2019 at about 1.55pm on Targo St.
QP reference: QP1902201291
Police believe the woman pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a stealing which occurred on Friday, November 22, 2019 at about 2pm.
QP reference: QP1902361080
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Woongarra St, Bundaberg Central, at about 4.15pm.
QP reference: QP1902132987