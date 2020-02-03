10 people police don't want you to approach

Police are hoping to speak to this man.

POLICE believe the man pictured in the image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Saturday, January 25 at Heidke St, Bundaberg West, at about 6am.

QP reference: QP2000171937.

If you know any of these people, call Policelink on 131 444.

Police urge locals not to approach anyone in the images.

***

Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, January 28 at Woongarra St, at about 12.46pm.

QP reference: QP2000199091

***

Police are hoping to speak to this man.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods, which occurred on Maryborough St on Tuesday, January 28 at about 6.20pm.

QP reference: QP2000200101

***

Police want to speak with this woman.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, January 21 on Woongarra St, Bundaberg Central, at about 2.40pm.

QP reference: QP2000197794

***

Police want to speak to this man.

Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, January 24 at Thabeban St, Avenell Heights, at about 3pm.

QP reference: QP2000173779

***

Police wish to speak to this man.

Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Monday, November 25 2019 at about 9.44am.

QP reference: QP1902510758

***

Police wish to speak to this man.

Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a petrol drive-off which occurred on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Goodwood Rd, Thabeban, at about 8.18pm.

QP reference: QP1902442851

***

Police want to speak with this man.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a stealing which occurred on Wednesday, November 6 2019 at about 1.55pm on Targo St.

QP reference: QP1902201291

***

Police wish to speak to this woman.

Police believe the woman pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a stealing which occurred on Friday, November 22, 2019 at about 2pm.

QP reference: QP1902361080

***

Police want to speak to this person.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Woongarra St, Bundaberg Central, at about 4.15pm.

QP reference: QP1902132987