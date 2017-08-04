10 people Bundy police want to speak to

Police are looking to speak to this person.

BUNDABERG police would like to speak to the following people in regard to a number of offences.

Members of the public are asked not to approach the people in photos but to let police know about their whereabouts so they can assist police in investigations.

People can phone Policelink on 131 444 with information, quoting the relevant reference number.

Police are looking to speak to this person. QPS

Police believe the person pictured above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent public nuisance which occurred on Friday, June 16 2017 around 11.10am on Tantitha St.

Reference: QP1701044433.

Police believe the person pictured above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent steal from vehicle which occurred on Friday, May 5 2017 at about 8pm at Post Office Lane.

Reference: QP1700788024

Police believe the person above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fraud on Tuesday, April 4 at about 6.30pm on Barolin St, Bundaberg central.

Reference: QP1700607284

Police believe the person pictured above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent break and enter which occurred on Thursday, June 1 2017 at about 5am at Bundaberg East.

Reference: QP1700951800

Police believe the person pictured above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods - which occurred on Thursday, May 11 2017 at about 3.50pm at Princess St, Bundaberg East.

Reference: QP1700816922

Police believe the person pictured above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods -which occurred on Monday June 5 2017 at about 2.30pm. Bourbong St, CBD.

Reference: QP1700984224

Police believe the person pictured above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods - which occurred on Monday May 22 2017 at about 5.30pm on Takalvan St, Kensington.

Reference: QP1700889460

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods -which occurred on Saturday January 7 2017 at about 7.30pm on Quay St, Bundy central.

Reference: QP1700039164

