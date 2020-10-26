10 OF THE LATEST: Coast rides development wave

The Woongarra coastal strip, between Burnett Heads and Elliott Heads, is emerging as a focal point for development interest and activity.

Balancing urban development with environmental considerations and character preservation in growth areas can be a challenge for any region.

Bundaberg Regional Council's development group manager Michael Ellery said their vision was to have the best of both worlds and one of the main changes to support this growth was the provision of catalytic infrastructure by the council.

He said the Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant provided the opportunity for long-term growth in that coastal strip.

There is also the "steady expansion" of the population in Bargara, Innes Park and Coral Cove, particularly throughout the past decade, to consider.

"I think that part of the coastline remains one of the few coastal areas with significant development potential and it's really attractive for people to live at," he said.

Michael Ellery Group Manager Development

Mr Ellery said the plan for the coastal area expansion, throughout the next 10-20 years, was articulated in the Bundaberg Regional Council Planning Scheme 2015.

He said the council's vision for the coastal area remained the same: it's about identifying land that was suitable for urban development that could take advantage of that investment in infrastructure.

"Council's been investing in roads and open space and water infrastructure as well," he said.

But in the council's plan for growth, Mr Ellery said it was important the character of those places was protected.

"We don't want our coastal areas to lose those unique features and the feel of the place that make those places attractive for people to want to move there," he said.

"We try to retain those by identifying suitable areas for high density development, standard residential development and building in those sort of features that protect those characters."

Mr Ellery said the Bundaberg region was different for a good reason and they want to keep it that way.

A similar emphasis is placed on environmental preservation by the council.

Here's a list of 10 projects pegged for the region's coastal area:

Breath of life into RV Lifestyle Village

RISING UP: Work is progressing at the RV Lifestyle Village Oceanside in Burnett Heads.

Since the civil works started late last year, spokesperson Amy Boyd said they've seen huge progress.

With the display village now open and resort-style recreational precinct nearing completion, she said they were expecting their first residents to move in by the end of the year.

"We made a commitment to engage local suppliers and contractors wherever possible and as a result, we have been able to continue to operate this year with minimal disruption relating to COVID-19," she said.

They are currently planning stage two of the village.

Ms Boyd said 50 per cent of their first release of homes were now sold, with construction starting on their second release at the end of October.

Bargara Tavern

GREEN LIGHT: Artist impression of the newly approved tavern and bottle shop development in Bargara.

The plan for the new Bargara Tavern and bottle shop was one step closer with a tick of approval in a Bundaberg Regional Council ordinary meeting earlier this year.

Construction is expected to start next year, and the tavern could be open in early 2022.

Stockwell's managing director Mark Stockwell said development at the centre had been ongoing for more than two decades.

Bargara Beach Hotel

RAISING THE BAR: Street view of the Bargara Beach Hotel which is expected to open in the near future.

Interest is building about the Bargara Beach Hotel with the doors expected to open sometime next month.

With features like a cocktail lounge, to an American-style sports bar, cafe, a fully enclosed kids adventure playground with outdoor televisions and a beer garden area, the new hotel has plenty to offer diners.

Read more about the hotel's rise from the ashes here.

New pipeline is coastal area's missing link

Innes Park water pipe installation

Construction of the Logan Road water link is underway and expected to help safeguard water security for residents of Innes Park, Coral Cove and Elliott Heads.

Currently, Southern Innes Park, Coral Cove and Elliott Heads contain around 1,800 properties which are connected to a water reticulation system that is split between North and South Innes Park.

Click here to read more about the 800m of new water main line.

Work begins on stage 1 of expedited $2b development

South Beach Elliott Heads park impression.

The first $100 million stage of South Beach Elliott Heads is underway, with subdivision approvals for 233 dwellings in the masterplanned community given the green light by Bundaberg Regional Council.

The $2 billion project, which is a joint venture between the respected local Manera family and Sydney-based developer Stan La Vin, is on a 246 hectare parcel of land and set to be one of the largest residential communities in the state.

It is also slated to deliver one of the nation's most extensive fibre connected networks in partnership with LBNCo.

Read more about the development here.

Going green with compost facility

GROUND BREAKING: Greensill Farming Group announce the start of construction for Green Solutions Wide Bay with the official 'ground-breaking' of the site earlier this week.

Greensill Farming Group's composting facility Green Solutions Wide Bay is due to be completed in early December.

Green Solutions Wide Bay is set to be a state-of-the-art facility, providing residents with a free and convenient green waste drop off and disposal site.

Read more about the Windermere Rd facility here.

Lady Musgrave Pontoon

PONTOON PROGRESS: Underwater observatory of the Lady Musgrave HQ now attached.

Lady Musgrave HQ pontoon should be in the lagoon before the festive season.

Lady Musgrave Experience's Brett Lakey said they were about six weeks away from a potential launch, if everything goes to plan.

Lady Musgrave HQ is a three-level, 35m long pontoon, housing an underwater accommodation with a 24 bunk-bed-type dorm in what has been described as a "world class" project.

Powered by wind and solar, Mr Lakey said it was a footprint-free structure which would be held in the Lady Musgrave lagoon with four anchors.

Plans awaiting approval at the Gateway Marina

ARTIST IMPRESSIONS: Impressions for The Gateway marina at Burnett Heads.

In 2018 the initial plans to create a 318-berth marina at Burnett Heads were lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council.

The coastal area would be unrecognisable with the multi-staged development set to include low-rise apartments, waterfront villas, a hotel resort, convention centre, yacht club and public spaces including a waterfront boardwalk.

The NewsMail previously reported with approval already granted to build berths over 7ha of "wet lease" area, the land based project was still awaiting DA approval.

$300m hydrogen hub set to see green

BIG PLANS: H2X Hydrogen Fuel Cell Ute prototype planned for the Australian market.

The Green Hydrogen Australia Group has come together for the proposed $300 million Bundaberg Hydrogen Hub in the State Development Area.

A plan to build a series of hydrogen production facilities along the east coast of Australia has started with the agreement to construct the Bundaberg Hydrogen Hub.

The facility is set to provide clean green hydrogen for a wide range of industrial and vehicle uses.

The agreement between Elvin renewables, Denzo Pty Ltd and supported by hydrogen fuel cell vehicle manufacturer H2X, will start with the development of a state of the art 80-megawatt Hydrogen Electrolyser.

Read more about it here.

Pacific Tug project towing development into port

DEVELOPMENT ON COURSE: One scenario for Pacific Marine Base Bundaberg.

The Pacific Tug Group has spent years working to bring a multimillion-dollar development into the Port of Bundaberg with their Pacific Marine Base Bundaberg.

The local operation would see management of the transhipment terminal and harbour towing.

The terminal is said to be built on site to accommodate vessels coming in, storing equipment and cargo.

The company's CEO Chris Peters said Stage 1 was focused around a ship repair facility, and the new Stage 1a development was an expansion "of the horizons of the site to incorporate cargo and project vessels to come alongside".

Read more on the project here.

For at least the next five years, Mr Ellery said the growth would continue to be located around Bargara and Innes Park area with a "large number" of subdivisions occurring now and the availability of land and infrastructure.

Mr Ellery said the State and Federal grant available for new housing were also pushing sales and development within that coastal strip.

"It's happening elsewhere in the Bundaberg region but we can definitely see a lot of activity in and around Bargara, Innes Park in particular," he said.

While growth on the region's coast is underway, Mr Ellery doesn't expect it to eclipse Bundaberg as a city centre in the near future.

"Bundaberg city itself still remains a key centre for jobs and education and other social infrastructure," he said.

"I think there will always be growth in and around the city; but who's to say in time … beyond 20 or 30 years you may see further growth.

"It'll be for future generations, future councils to consider how much growth in the coastal strip they want to support, because at some point that growth will come up against areas that are actively being used at the moment for farming.

"That area does contain some of our best quality agricultural land and that's one of the key elements of our regional economy, we don't want to necessarily compromise that."

Mr Ellery said while the council recognised the coastal strip was important for the region, they were also encouraging development and growth across the entire region; from Woodgate to Moore Park, Childers and Gin Gin.