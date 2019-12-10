10 of North Burnett’s most dangerous drivers

DANGEROUS DRIVERS: We've compiled a list of the most dangerous drivers in the North Burnett this year. Picture: Facebook.

DANGEROUS driving charges have been a consistent theme at Gayndah Magistrates Court this year, with The Times compiling a list of the North Burnett’s most unsafe drivers from the past 12 months.

Even with the rising death tolls on our roads, there are still cases of drivers putting lives at risks through drink and drug driving, disqualified driving, and speeding.

According to the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads, there has been 1209 fatalities on Australia roads so far this year.

This is 28 deaths greater than the previous 12 month period.

With the Christmas season approaching, Eidsvold officer-in-charge Sgt Mark Gawronski urges motorists to be aware of the fatal five when driving.

“We’re looking out for speeding, driving under the influence, seatbelts, fatigue, and distraction,” Sgt Gawronski said.

“Police receive all types of drivers while patrolling the roads, ranging from high range with no sense, to the apologetic and repentant.

“Whoever they are, they’ve still done the wrong thing, and we will always prosecute them to the fullest extent.”

Here is a list of ten of the most dangerous drivers in the region this year.

A broken heart, a Volkswagen Passat, and eights points of ice

A BROKEN heart, a Volkswagen Passat, and a “cocktail of drugs.”

The night of February 14 did not go well for Gayndah resident Douglas Harvey.

Motorist fails two drug tests in 72 hours

TWO roadside drug tests within the space of 72 hours, two positive readings.

Gayndah heavy machinery driver Ian Bish was first picked up on February 1 on Burnett Highway near Gayndah, where he returned a positive reading for methylamphetamine and Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive element in marijuana.

Is this the world’s most expensive doughnut?

ORDINARILY, if you pop down to the bakery with a hankering for doughnuts, you expect to pay around $4.

Not so for jackaroo Harley Noel Irvine-Bohringer, 24, who lives and works on a station around 100km west of Mundubbera.

Woman ‘ready to accept consequences’

MUNDUBBERA woman Danielle Louise Cork was “ready to accept to consequences” when she faced Gayndah Magistrates Court on Friday, charged with a string of driving offences.

The 29-year-old was charged with driving with a suspended licence, failing to notify change of address, driving an unregistered vehicle, and one drug-driving charge. Two of the charges were downgraded.

Man drove six days after court disqualification

A 24-YEAR-OLD Eidsvold man with his own ringbarking business has been told to “get his priorities in order” after being caught driving only six days after a court-ordered disqualification.

David John Fuller was disqualified from driving by Gayndah Magistrates Court on March 15 for three months and fined $500 for drug driving.

Police make grisly discovery after pulling over driver

A KNIFE covered in animal fur and blood was among the items police discovered while searching a 37-year-old man’s vehicle.

They also came across ammunition, another knife, and a pipe.

Imprisonment on the table for repeat offender

A 22-YEAR-old man has been that if he returns to court again in the next two years, he will serve time in a prison cell.

Thomas John Richards faced Gayndah Magistrates Court on November 22, pleading guilty to a charge of driving without a licence, which had been disqualified by a court order.

Self medication lands fine and disqualified licence

A 38-YEAR-old man has faced Gayndah Magistrates Court, defending his use of marijuana for medical purposes after testing positive while driving.

Simon Lee Peak was charged with driving while having a relevant drug present in his saliva.

Work history not enough to avoid conviction

A 47-YEAR-OLD woman’s “exceptional work history” did not deter a magistrate from convicting her on a drink-driving charge.

De-Anne Allison Laskey faced Gayndah Magistrates Court on Friday, November 22, charged with driving under the influence of liquor.

NO SHIRT OR LICENCE: Driver arrested twice in a month

A MAN who was busted riding a motorbike without a helmet or licence went on to break the law again the same month.

Luke Anthony Briskey, 21, represented himself at Gayndah Magistrates Court on November 22, after being arrested twice in one month on driving-related charges.

