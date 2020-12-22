10 of Bundaberg’s most fascinating history yarns

This Bundaberg paper is more than 130 years old and was found for sale on eBay after being posted to England in the 1800s.

The 1800s newspaper with striking similarities to modern day social media

It all starts with an eBay account and ends in a fascinating tale about the region and how much things some things have stayed the same through the years.

More than 100 years ago, an edition of the Wide Bay and Burnett News came out, filled with public notices not unlike a modern-era Facebook wall.

In these antique pages, people slam their partners, sell their unwanted goods and threaten to sue.

It’s quite the read.

The bicycle bandits caused quite the stir.

Bundy’s bicycle bandits an epic saga

It was 1914 when brazen bandits robbed the Fairymead mill’s payroll kitty.

Their adventures proved quite the mission for police and the full story is so long, we told it in five parts.

Death of a ‘60s go-go dancer shocks Bargara

The sleepy seaside town was shaken to its core in 1966 when a teenage girl was shot dead in a flat.

An inquest was held into the death of 17-year-old go-go dancer Hazel Lorraine Jamieson the following year and was shown three photographs taken just before the bikini clad girl was killed with a .303 rifle in Bargara.

In a bizarre set of circumstances, the girl had been posing in a caveman-themed photo shoot before the incident happened.

Hazel’s death was deemed an accident.

Bundaberg woman Marjorie Norval was last seen in 1938.

What fate befell Marjorie Norval?

It’s an enduring mystery that seems to get deeper as the years roll on.

Miss Norval, aged 30, applied for leave from her job and was never seen again.

The last time she was seen, in 1938, was at Brisbane Central Station.

Last year, an old bottle washed up, containing a sinister message about what happened to the attractive young woman.

Child runs screaming after witnessing woman’s fall

It was a peculiar summer mystery – a blonde woman, screams and a bywash.

An eight-year-old boy claimed to have seen a woman falling from a bridge into the bywash, but no trace of her could ever be found.

K. Ballantyne (side drum), G.Hardy (bass drum), K. Wendt (drum major) and B. Mees (side drum) with the cheetah skin in 1952.

Bundy band was given a cheetah skin by a PM

The ‘50s were a different time.

No more evident is that fact than in reading the tale of the time the Sri Lankan PM gave the Bundaberg Municipal Band a cheetah skin.

You’ve probably seen it a few times, too.

Neville Pressler (right) being led by police.

The infamous Kalkie killer case of the 1950s

The victims of “one of the most ghastly murders in Bundaberg’s history” were found in their home in Kalkie in May, 1959.

Clifford John Golchert, 33, and his wife Marjorie Frances, 30, had been savagely battered about the head and body before being shot.

Originally labelled the Kalkie murders, the case later became widely known as the Pressler murders – after the man who was found guilty and jailed for life.

The strange tale of a girl who might have been kidnapped

It all started in the 1800s with a girl apparently being kidnapped and brought to Australia.

Letters penned during World War II led to this curious case unravelling.

The piece of the Challenger that now lives in Bundaberg

Did you know an astronaut aboard the ill-fated Challenger space shuttle loved Bert Hinkler so much he took a piece of his plane with him?

That fragment was found floating in the sea after the tragedy and now calls Bundaberg home again.

Strange happenings in the cemetery

Police investigated after the discovery of charred remains of timber and metal at the Bundaberg General Cemetery in 1970.

Detectives probed suggestions the fragments were part of a coffin which had been burnt at the scene.

A local funeral director identified the pieces as parts of coffin wood and the metal was believed to be part of metal coffin handles.

And a bonus …

Cows who have moo-ved into headlines

We couldn’t end this list without something lighthearted (although there are some sad moments too).

This list of 10 times cows have made the news in the region’s history is sure to give an insight into the role bovines have played in our past.