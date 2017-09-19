10 most loved and hated things about the CBD

THE Bundy CBD has been the topic of discussion recently after the council announced plans for a redesign.

It will be the first time the CBD has been upgraded since 1993.

We took to Facebook to ask our readers what their favourite and not so favourite things about the CBD.

These were the things most people said they loved and hated about the city's heart.

LOVE

1. It's buzzing

Cathie McInnes has no time for negativity about the city.

"I love that seven days a week people are using the main street when in so many country towns the main street becomes a ghost town," she said.

"I love that in Bundaberg it is still a vibrant part of the community.

"And to all the snobs making remarks about the different kinds of people we see there, oh get over it! We are very lucky."

Noelene Polzin agreed.

"I love the main street, it is pretty," she said.

"People are warm and friendly , it has a nice country feel about the city."

2. Weekends rock

Many said they were happy with weekends in the CBD and that shops and cafes are open.

3. The shopping

Locals are happy with the range of shops in the city.

4. It's lovely by night

Jules Gordon says you can't beat a walk through the city.

"Wandering through the mall at twilight is so pretty," she said.

5. The iconic pavilion

Eunice Helmore says she loves the CBD pavilion, but it's also something very close to her heart.

"Well I love the pavilion," she said.

"When I walk through it I remember with pride my dear husband who built it."

HATE

1. Cigareete butts and smoking

Cigarette butts, smoking and people collecting secondhand butts were listed as one of people's most prevalent peaves when it comes to the city.

"Seeing all the same dole bludgers sitting in the pubs and the homeless men picking up smoke butts from gutters and bins," said Jody Griffiths.

Nikki Watson said it was bothersome being "hit up for a durrie and a light".

2. Reversing out of parksNot everyone is a fan of backing out of car parks.

"People thinking reverse gives them right of way even when you are stopped directly behind them," is a major issue says Amanda Howarth.

3. Pavers

A fair few people said they found the pavers in the main street uneven.

"I dont miss the times I walk down the streets and catch my heels on the pavers that killed my shoes or the time you take little kids and they fall over the pavers," Kim Knight said.

Melissa Bauer said it was easy to trip on the pavers as soon as you step foot in the CBD.

4. Tight spaces

The CBD can be a bit difficult to navigate for mums, according to Lisa-Marie Gallwey.

"I miss being able to actually go down the main street," she said.

"You can't fit a double pram up the centre of the street as cars nose in are too close to fit through, and you can't fit between the cars and I am not comfortable in leaving one twin in the pram parked on the road behind my car whilst I put my other baby in the car as it isn't a quick or easy process, especially if someone has parked into your park and you can't open the car door wide enough to get the baby into the car," she said.

Kiah Thomas commented that the lack of space with for a twin pram was the reason she shyed away from the city centre.

5. Traffic flow

Loals have suggested everything from finding a parking spot to being stalled by traffic.

Amanda Howarth mentioned her frustration at congestion in the city and "people thinking reversing gives them right of way even when you are stopped directly behind them".

Jody Griffiths ..Also the dude on the bike who thinks he's a car and rides right in the middle of the road-I beeped at him one day and asked him to move over and he just gave me the finger and didn't move...Lovely CBD we have..But on a good note,I like Target,Rockmans,Best n Less and King Kongs.