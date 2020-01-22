10 (more) Bundaberg themed baby names to fall in love with
GOT a baby on the way and wanting to name them something a little different?
Our first list of Bundaberg baby names was so popular, we've come back with part two.
1. Archie
Archies Beach is one of Bundy's most beautiful, serene and peaceful beaches.
Plus, it's a name chosen by Harry and Meghan for their bub, so you can't go wrong.
2. Miara
Miara is a small coastal town, with a population of only about 38 people.
It's known for its pleasant tranquility.
3. Perry
Perry has long been used as a person's name, but it also belongs to Mt Perry, one of the most stunning areas in our region.
The name's Latin meaning is "traveller" or "pilgrim".
4. Fraser
Fraser Island, off Australia's eastern Queensland coast, is the world's largest sand island, stretching over 120km
5. Sharon
Sharon is a Hebrew name meaning "princess" and the name of the countryside Bundaberg suburb.
For the year of 2019, it ranked as the 1757th most popular name in the US, so perhaps it's time to make it popular again.
6. Sandy
Sandy is another name not used anywhere near enough anymore and of course, it's part of the name of Sandy Hook, a popular recreational spot for local families.
7. Gregory
Gregory is another countryside suburb in Bundy and with the name declining in popularity, you won't have too many little Gregs in a class.
8. Walsh
Mt Walsh is a national park. A prominent landmark in the Biggenden region is the granite bluff area of Mount Walsh which rises to 703m above sea leven in the northern part of park.
You can't go wrong when naming your child after such a stunning area.
9. Rosedale (or Rose)
In July 1853, John Little and his family made camp with their large herd of sheep overlanded from New South Wales and selected a site overlooking a large creek (now known as Baffle Creek).
John Little's wife, Catherine, suggested the name "Rosedale" for the property.
10. Electra
Electra is about an Bundy as it gets. Not only is it a suburb in the region, but it's also the name of one of our CBD streets.