Got an impending Bundy bub? Why not add a little of the region to their name?

GOT a baby on the way and wanting to name them something a little different?

Our first list of Bundaberg baby names was so popular, we've come back with part two.

Meghan and Harry have an Archie, why not give your bub a local and royal touch?

1. Archie

Archies Beach is one of Bundy's most beautiful, serene and peaceful beaches.

Plus, it's a name chosen by Harry and Meghan for their bub, so you can't go wrong.

Miara Holiday Park Mike Knott BUN170818MIARA1

2. Miara

Miara is a small coastal town, with a population of only about 38 people.

It's known for its pleasant tranquility.

Rain at Mt Perry. Matthew McInerney

3. Perry

Perry has long been used as a person's name, but it also belongs to Mt Perry, one of the most stunning areas in our region.

The name's Latin meaning is "traveller" or "pilgrim".

The barge leaves Kingfisher Bay as sun sets on Fraser Island. Crystal Jones

4. Fraser

Fraser Island, off Australia's eastern Queensland coast, is the world's largest sand island, stretching over 120km

Sharon is a tranquil countryside suburb.

5. Sharon

Sharon is a Hebrew name meaning "princess" and the name of the countryside Bundaberg suburb.

For the year of 2019, it ranked as the 1757th most popular name in the US, so perhaps it's time to make it popular again.

6. Sandy

Sandy is another name not used anywhere near enough anymore and of course, it's part of the name of Sandy Hook, a popular recreational spot for local families.

Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor and Mayor Jack Dempsey on Lake Gregory. Supplied

7. Gregory

Gregory is another countryside suburb in Bundy and with the name declining in popularity, you won't have too many little Gregs in a class.

Utopia Fall, Mt Walsh NP Biggenden Dael Giddins

8. Walsh

Mt Walsh is a national park. A prominent landmark in the Biggenden region is the granite bluff area of Mount Walsh which rises to 703m above sea leven in the northern part of park.

You can't go wrong when naming your child after such a stunning area.

St Johns Anglican Church, Rosedale Contributed

9. Rosedale (or Rose)

In July 1853, John Little and his family made camp with their large herd of sheep overlanded from New South Wales and selected a site overlooking a large creek (now known as Baffle Creek).

John Little's wife, Catherine, suggested the name "Rosedale" for the property.

A mural which previously existed on Bundaberg's busy Electra St. Paul Donaldson

10. Electra

Electra is about an Bundy as it gets. Not only is it a suburb in the region, but it's also the name of one of our CBD streets.