Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ellie Scholl with hail that fell at Mutdapilly.
Ellie Scholl with hail that fell at Mutdapilly.
Weather

10 minutes of hail, rain and wind

26th Oct 2018 5:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAIL rained down on the residents of Harrisville, Peak Crossing, Purga and Mutdapilly on Thursday night.

The storm hit just before 7pm and brought strong winds and rain as well as golf-ball sized ice.

Harrisville residents said the hail storm lasted about 10 minutes.

Taj Bennett said the hail sounded like small rocks falling on the tin roof.

"The storm built up to sound like bricks falling on the roof and the lightning and thunder was non-stop every second," Mr Bennett said.

Some homeowners reported broken glass and damaged cars.

Large hail stones were reported near Mutdapilly school, at Warrill View, and along Middle Rd in Purga.

hail ipswich weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Sleep is simply the best medicine

    Sleep is simply the best medicine

    Lifestyle From monitoring your shut eye to giving your bedroom a blissful makeover, follow these steps to ensure sweet dreams,

    • 27th Oct 2018 4:59 AM
    Bundy MPs call out Deputy Premier over SEQ funding push

    premium_icon Bundy MPs call out Deputy Premier over SEQ funding push

    Politics Political wheelers, city dealers

    • 27th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy court: Stealing 'dare' leads to $500 fine

    premium_icon Bundy court: Stealing 'dare' leads to $500 fine

    Crime Woman who hid alcohol in a shopping bag was caught on CCTV

    • 27th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    STUNNING: Beachfront property a developer's dream at $1.49m

    premium_icon STUNNING: Beachfront property a developer's dream at $1.49m

    Property The property could be subdivided into six residential blocks

    • 27th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners