10 jobs you can apply for in Bundy today

Crystal Jones
| 21st Jul 2017 11:54 AM
Job hunting
Job hunting Keagan Elder

THERE are a range of jobs going in Bundy at the moment, with something for everyone - from cooks to painters and everything in between.

Sunday cook

A casual role for a Sunday cook from 8am to 2.30pm is being offered at Ingenia Garden Villages Jefferis, North Bundaberg.

As Sunday Cook, you will be responsible for the quality production of all meals and food services to the village as well as ensuring that the kitchen, service and dining room facilities are cleaned and sanitised.

Responsibilities include cooking and serving of food to our mature age residents, cleaning and sanitising of kitchen and dining room after service, ensuring minimal food wastage and cooking to menu requirements.

More details here: http://bit.ly/2uHhIiS.

Painter

Beaumont Creations are looking for a painter with minimum of 5 years experience to do patchwork and painting on a new hostel build in Gin Gin, Queensland. There is the availability to live on site (basic accomodation). Work hours are 6.30am - 5.30pm.

Must be able to work autonomously and have excellent organisational skills.

More details here: http://bit.ly/2gOvgDM.

Child and family mental health worker

This role is to provide intensive, long-term, early intervention and other support for children and young people and their families; short-term information, referral and assistance for families; and community outreach and group work.

The position is with Bridges Health and Community Care.

More details here: http://bit.ly/2gOB2Wa.

Sheet metal workers/boilermakers

The ideal candidate will be required to have a background in the fabrication of commercial sheet metal air-conditioning duct with the ability to do site measures when required.

They will need to be energetic, reliable and have a positive attitude.

They will need to have an eye for detail and take pride in their work.

More details here: http://bit.ly/2vGJ7OZ.

Speech and language pathologist

BUSHkids is looking for a Speech and Language Pathologist who is passionate about working with families with children experiencing communication difficulties.

More details here: http://bit.ly/2ufECeY.

Part-time retail assistant

Sportspower Bundaberg is currently seeking a motivated retail sales assistant to join our team on a permanent part time basis.

Experience in footwear/apparel retail preferred but not essential.

More details here: http://bit.ly/2uERJsT.

 

Dentist.
Dentist. Paul Braven GLA130716TEETH

Dental assistant

Central Point Dental is looking for a casual dental assistant.

This will be a casual role with availability to work Monday to Friday providing a high standard of chairside assistance to the dentists.

More details here: http://bit.ly/2uH3MFo.

Part-time chef or cook

Coral Cove Golf Club is looking for a part-time chef or cook.

The successful applicant will provide support to the head chef in day-to-day running of the kitchen and be able to work independently.

They will work around all sections of the kitchen and be able to perform to a high standard under any circumstances.

More details here: http://bit.ly/2tkZEax.

Diesel fitter

McDonald Murphy Machinery is on the look-out for a Trade Qualified Diesel Mechanic preferably with Agricultural, Cane Harvester and Construction equipment experience.

The successful applicant will receive ongoing external manufacturer training to keep your skills up-to-date.

More details here: http://bit.ly/2uEL3dW.

Experienced baker/pastry chef

Learmonths FoodWorks is offering a casual position with potential for full-time work.

The applicant should have a trade school certificate or diploma in retrail baking and plenty of experience.

More details here: http://bit.ly/2tLdqTA.

 

Morgan is in her second year of a diesel fitter apprenticeship.
Morgan is in her second year of a diesel fitter apprenticeship. Troy Kippen
