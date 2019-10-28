Menu
GETTING A FACELIFT: The Ergon Energy depot in Biggenden.
10 JOBS: Work about to start on Ergon depot

28th Oct 2019 7:00 PM
WORK will commence on Wednesday on a $1 million upgrade to the Ergon Energy depot in Biggenden.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said up to 10 tradies would be contracted for the job, including builders and electricians from Bundaberg.

He said the concrete would be sourced from Gayndah.

"This will give our hardworking local Ergon Energy crews a safer, more efficient facility to work from and support local businesses," Dr Lynham said.

Staff and equipment have been relocated to a temporary site at the Degilbo Pole Yard this week ahead of the start of civil works.

The project includes a new depot building, vehicle storage and wash down facilities.

Civil works at the Biggenden site will be staged in sections between Wednesday and the end of December, with the project expected to be completed and crews working from their new depot by the end of January.

"The new facility has been customised to meet Ergon's operational requirements with a focus on safety and efficiency for staff, and the local community that it services," Dr Lynham said.

"The construction of this site provides increased operational efficiency and safety measures, including the capacity for larger trucks to enter and load onsite."

