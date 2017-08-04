10 jobs up for grabs in the Bundy region

A coffee shop is looking for a waitress.

LOOKING for work? Here are 10 jobs in the region you might want to apply for.

1. Office junior/support assistant

Where: Ulton

Info: Applications must contain a cover letter and up-to-date CV. Based in Bundaberg, our full time office junior/support assistant will provide exceptional service and administrative support to the team.

Find out more: http://bit.ly/2fdMcmT

2. Casual Qualified Chef for busy seafood restaurant

Where: Grunske's by the River

Info: Busy seafood restaurant/cafe opened seven days for breakfast and lunch, five nights for dinner.

Find out more: http://bit.ly/2wqKsd6

3. PA to the principal

What: Full time, permanent position starting Monday, November 27, 2017 or by negotiation.

Where: St Luke's Anglican School

Info: The successful applicant must be a qualified and experienced office professional with the capacity to maintain confidentiality in relation to all matters.

Find out more: http://bit.ly/2hsMuqK

4. Childcare assistant

What: Assistant for a full time position starting this month. This is a permanent position.

Where: Walker Street C&K Community Childcare Centre

Find out more: http://bit.ly/2wr7Nvj

You could work on a pig farm. kadmy

5. Pig farmer/farm manager

Where: Bundaberg and Wide Bay Burnett region

Info: Bachelor degree in the relevant field or five years work experience.

Find out more: http://bit.ly/2v4JF2k

6. Part-time cook

Where: Bundaberg region

Info: A cafe/restaurant in Bundaberg is seeking a part time cook (up to 35 hours per week) to join the team.

Find out more: http://bit.ly/2htav0Z

7. Casual early childhood assistant

Where: Save the Children, North Burnett

Info: In these casual positions based in North Burnett, you will contribute to the planning, implementation and review of developmental play and learning experiences for children.

Find out more: http://bit.ly/2vy6vCm

8. Casual waiter/waitress in Bundaberg

Where: Bundaberg

Info: A cafe/restaurant in Bundaberg is seeking a casual waiter/waitress (up to 35 hours per week) to join the team.

Find out more: http://bit.ly/2vyppZL

9. Casual despatch team member

Where: Super Amart Furniture

Info: Our despatch team work hard. This role involves heavy lifting and a lot of hard work

Find out more: http://bit.ly/2hsXV1v

10. Office manager

Where: Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism

Info: The office manager role is a full time position which will see you become a dynamic and integral member of Team BNBT. The role is multi-faceted and covers all area's of the organisation, from executive assistant to the board and general manager, administrative support to marketing, friendly face to our volunteer ambassadors, networking event co-ordinator and project management.

Find out more: http://bit.ly/2fdw5FS