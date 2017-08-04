10 jobs up for grabs in the Bundy region

LOOKING for work? Here are 10 jobs in the region you might want to apply for.
1. Office junior/support assistant
Where: Ulton
Info: Applications must contain a cover letter and up-to-date CV. Based in Bundaberg, our full time office junior/support assistant will provide exceptional service and administrative support to the team.
Find out more: http://bit.ly/2fdMcmT
2. Casual Qualified Chef for busy seafood restaurant
Where: Grunske's by the River
Info: Busy seafood restaurant/cafe opened seven days for breakfast and lunch, five nights for dinner.
Find out more: http://bit.ly/2wqKsd6
3. PA to the principal
What: Full time, permanent position starting Monday, November 27, 2017 or by negotiation.
Where: St Luke's Anglican School
Info: The successful applicant must be a qualified and experienced office professional with the capacity to maintain confidentiality in relation to all matters.
Find out more: http://bit.ly/2hsMuqK
4. Childcare assistant
What: Assistant for a full time position starting this month. This is a permanent position.
Where: Walker Street C&K Community Childcare Centre
Find out more: http://bit.ly/2wr7Nvj
5. Pig farmer/farm manager
Where: Bundaberg and Wide Bay Burnett region
Info: Bachelor degree in the relevant field or five years work experience.
Find out more: http://bit.ly/2v4JF2k
6. Part-time cook
Where: Bundaberg region
Info: A cafe/restaurant in Bundaberg is seeking a part time cook (up to 35 hours per week) to join the team.
Find out more: http://bit.ly/2htav0Z
7. Casual early childhood assistant
Where: Save the Children, North Burnett
Info: In these casual positions based in North Burnett, you will contribute to the planning, implementation and review of developmental play and learning experiences for children.
Find out more: http://bit.ly/2vy6vCm
8. Casual waiter/waitress in Bundaberg
Where: Bundaberg
Info: A cafe/restaurant in Bundaberg is seeking a casual waiter/waitress (up to 35 hours per week) to join the team.
Find out more: http://bit.ly/2vyppZL
9. Casual despatch team member
Where: Super Amart Furniture
Info: Our despatch team work hard. This role involves heavy lifting and a lot of hard work
Find out more: http://bit.ly/2hsXV1v
10. Office manager
Where: Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism
Info: The office manager role is a full time position which will see you become a dynamic and integral member of Team BNBT. The role is multi-faceted and covers all area's of the organisation, from executive assistant to the board and general manager, administrative support to marketing, friendly face to our volunteer ambassadors, networking event co-ordinator and project management.
Find out more: http://bit.ly/2fdw5FS