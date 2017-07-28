10 jobs to apply for this weekend

LOOKING for work? Whether you need something basic or a little more skilled, there are a range of opportunities on offer.
1. Brew up a career as a barista
What: Part-time barista
Where: Bundaberg North
Info: A restaurant in Bundaberg North is seeking a part time Barista (up to 10 hours per week). To be considered for this role you should be available at least one day at weekends, have at least six months of experience as a barista and have Australian work rights.
Find out more: http://bit.ly/2eSgMST
2. Teach customers about a top drop
What: Sales assistant
Where: Liquorland Bargara
Info: You don't necessarily need retail experience, just a genuine interest in creating great moments for customers. An accredited Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA) certificate is a legal requirement for employment though.
Find out more: http://bit.ly/2h7CYJz
3. Keep the office running
What: Admin assistant
Where: Stockland Bundaberg
Info: Excellent full time permanent opportunity for an experienced administrator to join a supportive team.
Find out more: http://bit.ly/2uHGnBD
4. Basic cleaning tasks
What: Part-time community centre cleaner
Where: Carlyle Gardens
Info: Main tasks will include vacuuming, mopping, cleaning windows, dusting, rubbish disposal, kitchen and toilet cleaning.
Find out more: http://bit.ly/2h7SQvj
5. Work with fruit and veg
What: Produce manager
Where: Cornett's IGA
Info: High level of personal integrity and accountability for performance, and a high level of customer service are required.
Find out more: http://bit.ly/2h7RbpV
6. Opportunity to help youth
What: Access and intake worker
Where: Headspace Bundaberg
Info: The purpose of the Access and Intake Worker is to effectively engage, screen, assess, refer, provide brief interventions and coordinate care for young people aged 12-25 years that contact or are referred to headspace Bundaberg.
Find out more: http://bit.ly/2eSpf8N
7. Work with small motors
What: Mechanic
Where: Bundaberg Seadoo and Canam
Info: The job is suited to an enthusiastic workshop mechanic who has an interest in working with small motors.
Find out more: http://bit.ly/2v4zzAz
8. Sail the seas
What: Coxswain
Where: Lady Musgrave Experience
Info: Applicant will have all necessary certificates and licences with additional minimum of Diver Master but Dive Instructor preferred. Well presented, non smoker with exceptional customer service and an eye for detail.
Find out more: http://bit.ly/2uDyAXv
9. Help kids be their best
What: Casual educator
Where: Helping Hands Network - Norville
Info: Experience within an outside school care or other educational setting an advantage as well as other requirements for working with children.
Find out more: http://bit.ly/2v2bs60
10. Manage customer service
What: Customer service manager
Where: Department of Transport and Main Roads
Info: The role is suited to a proactive, energetic, organised and problem solving manager to join the team at the Bundaberg Customer Service Centre.
Find out more: http://bit.ly/2tIcfVM