10 jobs to apply for in Bundaberg today

Eliza Goetze
| 1st Jun 2017 12:27 PM
Jobs are available in the Bundaberg region.
Jobs are available in the Bundaberg region. Contributed

THE crush season is upon us, the Knauf factory is well on its way, and plenty more going on besides. If you're looking for work here are some options worth investigating.

Truck driver / labourer

An experienced truck driver/labourer is required for a seasonal sugar crush position commencing in June in Bundaberg.

The successful applicant must have a current HR Truck licence and Front End Loader ticket with relevant experience in the operation of this equipment.

This role will demand a considerable amount of physical labouring work and you'll be required to work as part of a tight knit team in order to get the job done.

You will also be required to work to a 7-day rotating shift roster.

If you believe you have what it takes to be successful in this role email your resume immediately to Mark at mfahey@rsmpeople.com.au.

Details here.

Weighbridge assistant / lift operator

RSM is seeking expressions of interest for this sugar crush role.

To be considered, you'll be required to hold a current C Class driver's licence and forklift ticket with relevant experience in the operation of this equipment.

This role will demand a considerable amount of both physical labouring and computer based work.

You will be required to work as part of a tight knit team so good communication skills are paramount.

This position will be based in Bundaberg and will offer the right person about 4-5 months of solid work, and you will be required to work to a 7-day rotating shift roster.

If you believe you have what it takes to be successful in this role email your resume to Mark at mfahey@rsmpeople.com.au.

Details here.

Disability care support worker, Endeavour Foundation

Endeavour Foundation are looking for people who have a genuine passion to help people with a disability live their best life.

There are a number of permanent part time and casual opportunities in the Bundaberg and Childers areas.

Experience in a similar role with complex behaviours is advantageous; most important is the delivery of the best customer experience, every day.

The Foundation "encourages creativity and collaboration to enable excellent outcomes for the people we support. Our customers are diverse and so are we.”

Apply here

Pharmacy assistant, Priceline Bundaberg

This is a pharmacy position best suited to someone wanting full time employment who available for immediate start.

Previous history in retail or pharmacy is not necessary but is preferred.

The ideal applicant is able to work some nights and weekends, work well in a team, and be available for an immediate start.

Apply here

Project technician, Sugar Research Australia - 7 month contract

SRA are on the search for a project technician to carry out experiments in collaboration with Queensland University of Technology to increase the quality of fibre in sugarcane.

You will have the ability to conduct physical work in very hot and humid environments. Happy to 'get your hands dirty', you enjoy the variety of working in the laboratory or in the field. You will possess a thorough understanding of Workplace Health and Safety practices, displaying a commitment to work in a manner that reduces the risk of harm to people, environment or community.

A degree or diploma in agriculture, horticulture, biological science would be preferable. However, candidates with on-farm research or farm management experience are also encouraged to apply.

Previous experience working within the sugar industry would be preferred.

Open C Class manual license is required, along with computer skills and high attention to detail required for data entry, recording and analysing data.

To obtain a copy of the Position Description or ask questions contact recruitment@sugarresearch.com.au or visit sugarresearch.com.au.

Apply here.

Farm hand / technician, Sugar Research Australia - 3 year contract

Based at the SRA Bundaberg station you will work closely with a team of technicians and researchers and other field staff. You will:

Carry out farm operations including soil cultivation, planting of sugarcane, irrigation, application of fertilisers and weed control; digging and taking samples; accurately measuring and recording data; operating machinery i.e. harvesters, haul-out trucks and tractors and other labouring activities as required.

You will have the ability to conduct physical work in very hot and humid environments. Happy to 'get your hands dirty', you enjoy the variety of working in the laboratory or in the field. You will possess a thorough understanding of Workplace Health and Safety practices, displaying a commitment to work in a manner that reduces the risk of harm to people, environment or community.

Previous experience sugar industry would be preferred but we would also consider general farming/agricultural experience.

You must also have the right to work in Australia and sound English skills, be physically fit and able to lift up to 20kgs, and have an open C Class manual license and computer skills and high attention to detail required for data entry, recording and analysing data.

To obtain a copy of the Position Description, or ask questions contact recruitment@sugarresearch.com.au or visit sugarresearch.com.au.

Apply here.

Reef Trust / Best Management Practice officer, Isis Canegrowers

This role would suit a new graduate of agricultural science, rural science, environmental science or natural resource management. However, interested applicants with suitable experience in sugar cane farming or other cropping industries are also equally encouraged to apply.

Your duties will include supporting the productivity and Best Management Practice of Isis Sugar Cane Growers and delivering the Reef Trust III program, encouraging growers to participate and helping them to deliver projects which reduce dissolved inorganic nitrogen to achieve improved water quality for the Great Barrier Reef.

This is a full time position and ideally you will start as soon as possible. Applications close June 6.

For a full description head here and to apply, send your Resume and cover letter to iss@canegrowers.com.au. Enquiries phone 4126 1444.

Human resources co-ordinator, Southern Cross Support Services

With the rollout of the NDIS to these regions in 2017 -2018, as human resource co-ordinator you will play a significant part in the workforce planning and growth that SCSS will require, leading up to and beyond the NDIS implementation.

You need to have the ability to be flexible and adaptable, solid time management skills, and a passion for training and development, as well as a Blue Card for Working with Children and Young People and a Positive Notice Criminal History Check - Yellow Card.

Apply here or for more information phone Darlene Johannesen on 4153 5887.

Apprentice fitter, Berendsen Fluid Power

Berendsen is seeking an apprentice with a Certificate III in Engineering - Mechanical Trade. Applicants must have sound mechanical aptitude and a willingness to learn.

The apprenticeship will encompass fitting activities on a wide range of hydraulic pumps, motors, components, and plant, and will also included a wide range of machining activities such as lathes, mills, radial drills and honing machine.

To succeed you will need a genuine interest in fitting and machining and be a quick learner and self starter who is and punctual and motivated.

Apply here

Boilermaker, AWX

AWX is looking for a highly motivated Boilermaker with demonstrated experience welding process piping. The right person will be considered for workshop work, and site installation work for a variety.

Trade qualifications are a must along with previous experience with pipework, workshop manufacturing and maintenance, and the ability to work away from home for site installations.

You will be working 7 days a week if required, 10-12 hours a day.

You need to have the ability to work within OH&S guidelines, undertake and pass inductions, literacy/numeracy testing, and drug and alcohol testing.

Your own reliable transport is essential as work hours do not match public transport timetables.

Apply here or submit it in person at the AWX office 3/36 Princess St, Bundaberg.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  crush jobs

