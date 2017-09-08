27°
News

10 jobs for grabs including Aldi, admin

Crystal Jones
by

LOOKING for work? A number of jobs are up for grabs in the region. 

1. Pharmacy assistant 

What: Pharmacy assistant and vitamin consultant at Malouf Pharmacies.
Where: Bundaberg.
More info: http://bit.ly/2xgTVIs

2. Office admin 

What: Part-time admin officer for Blue Care
Where: Blue Care, Bundaberg
More info: http://bit.ly/2xgaJQ9

3. Store supervisor 

What: Permanent part-time assistant shop supervisor
Where: Lifeline Bundaberg
More info: http://bit.ly/2wNB5FX

4. Customer service 

What: Customer service assistant
Where: OPSM Bundaberg
More info: http://bit.ly/2xQXSQo

5. Office admin

What: Office admin
Where: MVO Services is the leading Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Electrical company in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay employing over 35 people and has been in business for about20 years.
More info: http://bit.ly/2eQdcsM

Admin jobs on offer around Bundy.
6. Retail role

What: Retail consultant
Where: Optus Stockland
More info: http://bit.ly/2wMZDk9

7. Store assistant

What: Shop assistant
Where: Discount variety store, Gayndah
More info: http://bit.ly/2wduNxe

8. Admin work

What: Temporary admin assistant
Where: The role is required by the State Government
More info: http://bit.ly/2vRVDQx


9. Factory team leader

What: Storeperson and factory team leader
Where: A local, Bundaberg, family-owned business
More info: http://bit.ly/2eL2WhS

10. Retail work

What: Retail assistant
Where: Aldi, Bundaberg
More info: http://bit.ly/2vRAYMk

Local Partners