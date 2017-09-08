10 jobs for grabs including Aldi, admin

LOOKING for work? A number of jobs are up for grabs in the region.

1. Pharmacy assistant

What: Pharmacy assistant and vitamin consultant at Malouf Pharmacies.

Where: Bundaberg.

More info: http://bit.ly/2xgTVIs

2. Office admin

What: Part-time admin officer for Blue Care

Where: Blue Care, Bundaberg

More info: http://bit.ly/2xgaJQ9

3. Store supervisor

What: Permanent part-time assistant shop supervisor

Where: Lifeline Bundaberg

More info: http://bit.ly/2wNB5FX

4. Customer service

What: Customer service assistant

Where: OPSM Bundaberg

More info: http://bit.ly/2xQXSQo

5. Office admin

What: Office admin

Where: MVO Services is the leading Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Electrical company in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay employing over 35 people and has been in business for about20 years.

More info: http://bit.ly/2eQdcsM

Admin jobs on offer around Bundy.

6. Retail role

What: Retail consultant

Where: Optus Stockland

More info: http://bit.ly/2wMZDk9

7. Store assistant

What: Shop assistant

Where: Discount variety store, Gayndah

More info: http://bit.ly/2wduNxe

8. Admin work

What: Temporary admin assistant

Where: The role is required by the State Government

More info: http://bit.ly/2vRVDQx



9. Factory team leader

What: Storeperson and factory team leader

Where: A local, Bundaberg, family-owned business

More info: http://bit.ly/2eL2WhS

10. Retail work

What: Retail assistant

Where: Aldi, Bundaberg

More info: http://bit.ly/2vRAYMk