10 jobs for grabs including Aldi, admin

LOOKING for work? A number of jobs are up for grabs in the region.
1. Pharmacy assistant
What: Pharmacy assistant and vitamin consultant at Malouf Pharmacies.
Where: Bundaberg.
More info: http://bit.ly/2xgTVIs
2. Office admin
What: Part-time admin officer for Blue Care
Where: Blue Care, Bundaberg
More info: http://bit.ly/2xgaJQ9
3. Store supervisor
What: Permanent part-time assistant shop supervisor
Where: Lifeline Bundaberg
More info: http://bit.ly/2wNB5FX
4. Customer service
What: Customer service assistant
Where: OPSM Bundaberg
More info: http://bit.ly/2xQXSQo
5. Office admin
What: Office admin
Where: MVO Services is the leading Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Electrical company in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay employing over 35 people and has been in business for about20 years.
More info: http://bit.ly/2eQdcsM
6. Retail role
What: Retail consultant
Where: Optus Stockland
More info: http://bit.ly/2wMZDk9
7. Store assistant
What: Shop assistant
Where: Discount variety store, Gayndah
More info: http://bit.ly/2wduNxe
8. Admin work
What: Temporary admin assistant
Where: The role is required by the State Government
More info: http://bit.ly/2vRVDQx
9. Factory team leader
What: Storeperson and factory team leader
Where: A local, Bundaberg, family-owned business
More info: http://bit.ly/2eL2WhS
10. Retail work
What: Retail assistant
Where: Aldi, Bundaberg
More info: http://bit.ly/2vRAYMk