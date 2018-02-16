10 jobs available in Bundy right now

NEED a job? Well here are just a few options online right now.

1. Farm Manager

Where: Alloway Macadamia

Info: Full time job, duties include overseeing the total operation of the farm including management of farm staff, machinery, and all day to day activities to create a highly efficient farm operation.

2. Automotive Service Advisor

Where: Bundaberg Motor Group

Info: Making bookings, answering technical and general queries, coordinating service appointments, liaising face to face with customers, liaising with workshop and spare parts team members, providing follow up to customers, building ongoing professional relationships.

3. Security Officer

Where: Millennium Services Group

Info: Experienced and highly motivated Security Officers are needed for our large shopping centres located across Bundaberg. This role requires an experienced individual with excellent knowledge in site security, the effective management of building management and fire control systems; and the application of standard operating procedures.

4. Child Safety Officer

Where: Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services, Bundaberg

Info: An excellent communicator with a relevant degree and accepted field of study is required. Manage situations involving involuntary clients. You need to be able to build strong working relationships with your team and clients and manage time and priorities effectively. You understand that small changes can have a real impact on a child's life and therefore are driven to deliver tailored results to them.

5. Individual Support/ Disability Trainer, Youth Employability Skills Trainer

Where: Strategix Training Group

Info: Relevant and current industry experience for the qualification you are training and TAE40110 Certificate IV in Training and Assessment.

Demonstrated recent classroom training and assessment experience, relevant and current aged/disability sector knowledge and experience (min. 3 years), demonstrated classroom management and communication skills, proven ability to work collaboratively to gain successful outcomes, a genuine interest and passion for helping others, strong personal organisational and time management skills, excellent computer skills, an understanding of ASQA requirements

6. Program Manager: Social and Emotional Wellbeing

Where: Bundaberg

Info: This is an identified Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person position.

Utilise your project, contract management and organisational skills to ensure culturally appropriate services, workforce and community development is achieved. An opportunity to build relationships with key community stakeholders, and then building and maintaining these relationships across the industry and the PHN region.

7. Housekeeping Team Leader

Where: Palm Lake Resort

Info: Palm Lake Care Bargara are looking for a housekeeping team leader to ensure outstanding presentation of our facility at all times. You will be responsible for ensuring the residents rooms and common areas are cleaned daily, rubbish removal, dusting, vacuuming and moping. In addition, you will undertake a regular cleaning/maintenance program for fans, skirting boards, windows etc.

8. Marketing Specialist

Where: Auswide Bank

Info: Experienced marketing professional to develop strategic and tactical initiatives to support the Company's digital strategy. This is a full time position, based at Auswide Bank's Head Office in Bundaberg.

9. Barista

Where: Water St Kitchen

Info: We are looking for an experienced Barista, come Waiter/Waitress, to prepare and serve quality coffee on a beautiful La Marzocco machine, and to work as a Waiter/Waitress in our private dining room.

10. Administration Assistant

Where: Shine Lawyers

Info: We are currently seeking a motivated and enthusiastic Administration Assistant to join us on a full-time basis, in our Bundaberg branch. This role provides support of the highest standard to our dedicated branch team. The role is a six month contract initially, with the possibility of extension or progression for the right candidate, dependent on business needs.

