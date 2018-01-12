10 jobs available in Bundy now

2018 WORK: If you are looking for a job, Bundaberg has plenty up for grabs.

LOOKING for work in the new year?

Here is a list of 10 jobs currently up for grabs in Bundaberg.

1 Receptionist (casual)

An opportunity is available for an enthusiastic professional in the position of front office receptionist.

The successful candidate will possess a high level of interpersonal skills, exceptional customer service, flexibility to work evening and morning shifts and outstanding verbal and written communication skills.

Find out more at http://bit.ly/2mpEoir

2 Trainee customer service officer, Bundaberg Regional Council (full-time)

Learn and develop customer contact skills and to use those skills to provide a greater service level and call resolution to internal and external clients. Provide quality administrative and clerical support to the customer service section while completing a Certificate III in Customer Contact.

For further information contact senior customer service officer Patrick McNamara on 1300 883 699.

To apply, email your application, quoting vacancy reference number PN0933 and your name to vacancies@bundaberg.qld.gov. au.

3 Yardsperson labourer (casual)

There is a call out for a labourer to work for a leading manufacturer in the steel business based in Bundaberg.

For this role you must hold a current forklift licence and MR truck licence.

The successful candidate will work on average 38 hours per week plus overtime when required.

To find out more go to http://bit.ly/2COSGQ4 or forward your resume to Kirsty at krae@rsmpeople.com.au.

4 Administration officer, UnitingCare (part-time)

This role is for an administration officer for 28 hours a fortnight to provide support to the telephone crisis team.

Duties will include diary and meeting management, document preparation and more.

To find out more go to http://bit.ly/2moilsG.

5 Pharmacy assistant, Malouf Pharmacy (part-time)

Malouf Pharmacy is seeking a pharmacy assistant for a part time position - approximately 28 hours per week, at the Southside Central store.

The roster will be Tuesday to Saturday.

Experience in retail pharmacy is essential.

You will need to have current knowledge and experience of all areas of pharmacy, especially the Professional Service Counter and up-to-date product knowledge to sell and recommend S2 and S3 products.

Find out more at http://bit.ly/2mhMcly.

6 Painters, Sydney Services Group

Sydney Services Group is looking for two painters to join their team in Bundaberg for night shift.

Highlights include immediate start, ongoing work, lots of hours and overtime.

Requirements include a white card, full PPE/painting uniform and minimum one-year experience.

Send your resume to info@sydneyservicesgroup. com or call 0416 257 554.

More information at http://bit.ly/2mpLN1d.

7 Spare parts salesperson, Nowa Power Products (full-time)

The applicant must have competent computer skills, friendly attitude and a pleasant phone manner.

Spare parts experience preferred.

The applicant must be able to work Saturday mornings during the months December to April.

Annual leave cannot be taken during the months December through to May.

Find out more at http://bit.ly/2mgnWAi.

8 Farmhand

A local macadamia farm is seeking an experienced farmhand with experience in machinery operations and all other general farming practices.

For more information go to http://bit.ly/2qVJUhF.

9 Sales representative, Rechenberg

Rechenberg is seeking to appoint an experienced and motivated sales representative/account manager to join the team.

The role is to provide total customer service and satisfaction by offering the complete safety and security package to customers.

Find out more at http://bit.ly/2D60LmS.

10 Senior cafe staff member, Bundy Bowl & Leisure

Bundy Bowl& Leisure have a position vacant for a senior cafe staff member.

You must be available to work evenings and weekends.

For more information go to http://bit.ly/2AQcDnX.