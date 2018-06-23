10 homes under $200k in Bundaberg

1. 131 Barolin Street, Walkervale

New to the market, this two-bedroom home is conveniently located almost central to Bundaberg and provides easy travel to all amenities.

It features a separate living and dine-in kitchen with high ceilings.

The large back of the land is fully fenced.

A handyman's dream for a steal at $159,000.

2. 23 Station Street, North Bundaberg

You can't go past this fully-renovated home for a bargain price of $195,000.

This gorgeous two-bedroom, plus sleep-out or office home has a neat kitchen with separate dining room and separate lounge room.

The house is on a fully fenced 662sq m block.

3. 12 Sussex Street, East Bundaberg

This character-filled Queensland-style cottage is located just a short walk into the CBD on the eastern side of town.

Recently refurbished, the entire home is clean and fresh and just waiting for the new owner's touch.

Priced at $195,000

4. 48 Steuart Street, Bundaberg North

This timber home offers a 7.4% yield, having been tenanted since 2015 at $270 per week. In good condition offering more than you would anticipate from first glance, it features two bedrooms with large built-in robes with hanging, shelving and storage space. It's up for a steal at $189,000.

5. 15 Gavin Street, Bundaberg North

The owners require an urgent sale of this three-bedroom home. This aluminium-clad high-set Queenslander sits on a 809sq m block.

It was extensively renovated in 2016. Downstairs could easily be used for a granny flat or workshop and there's a deck for morning coffee.

A short stroll to town shops, priced at $192,000

6. 29 Gavegan Street, Bundaberg North

The home has been renovated top-to-bottom and includes three large bedrooms, open-plan kitchen/dining/lounge, office/sunroom to rear and front entertaining area all privately tucked away from the road. Priced to walk out the door at $189,000.

7. 172 Doolbi Dam Rd, Doolbi

This property is calling the first home buyers or investors. It's a three-bedroom, fully-fenced home close to Childers. Features include high ceilings and an open-plan kitchen, lounge and dining.

Priced at $185,000.

8. 3 Orchid Drive, Moore Park Beach

Beach-side living for under $200,000 is normally unheard of. But, there's a holiday home at Moore Park Beach waiting for an investor or couple to move in and live the holiday.

The two-bedroom cottage offers endless views and absolute privacy. Only a short stroll to the beach, walking distance to the cafes, tavern and shops.

For sale at offers over $199,000.

9. 49 Mimnagh, Street Norville

If you are a fan of House Rules, you will be able to transfer the inspiration you acquire into this beautiful chamferboard home.

On solid foundations, this renovator's delight is awaiting your finest touches.

Priced at $179,000.

10. 1793 Goodwood Road, Goodwood

This beautiful three bedroom cottage on 6701sq m with permanent water has some real potential. If horses are your thing or you love your gardens, your search is over. This property would make an ideal nursery. All for $189,000.