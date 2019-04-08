10 fun ideas for the Easter school holidays

EASTER FUN: Bundy Bowl and Leisure staff enjoying Easter celebrations last year.

EASTER FUN: Bundy Bowl and Leisure staff enjoying Easter celebrations last year. Mike Knott BUN210318BOWL9

EASTER holidays are well and truly under way for Bundaberg students.

But for some parents, thinking of new, fun activities to do with the kids can be a struggle.

Never fear, the NewsMail has families covered, with 10 things to do in Bundaberg these Easter holidays.

1. Candle making

GET creative with kids' candle making at Wax and Wicks Candles in Svensson Heights.

The event is held tomorrow, Tuesday April 9 from 9.30am to 12.30pm at a cost of $15 per person.

Call 0417770383 to book your space.

2. Scavenger hunt

ENJOY a scavenger hunt with the kids at The Great Botanic Garden's Scavenger Hunt.

Head to the Hinkler Hall of Aviation and Botanic Gardens on Mt Perry Rd, North Bundaberg at 9am on Wednesday April 10 to take part.

3. Lego play

LOVERS of Lego young and old can have fun with this event.

Pop along to Gallery Park, 1 Barolin St at 10am to 12pm on Thursday 11 April 11.

Be aware, kids must be aged six and over to participate.

Bookings are essential, call 41304750 to book.

4. Food workshop

LET your creative juices flow and explore food with the Bundaberg Library creative food workshop.

This workshop will be held at Bundaberg Library on Friday April 12.

Bookings are essential for this event, so call 41304140 to secure your spot today.

5. Lock-in

A JUNIOR lock-in will be held at the Bundy Bowl and Leisure Centre on Saturday April 13.

The event will go for three hours from 3pm to 6pm.

Kids aged 6 to 13 years are welcome.

Tickets are $26 per person.

To book call 41524334.

6. Turfburner race

ACTION lovers have to check out the Bundy Turfburners Lawn Mower Racing event.

Head along on Saunday April 14 at 9.30am to Bullyard Sports and Recreation Grounds, 2359 Bucca Rd, Bullyard for a day of fun.

Adult tickets are $5 and kids under 12 can watch for free.

7. Yoga party

AFTER a big week of fun, settle down to relax with some yoga.

Young N Yoga's yoga party has two sessions running on Monday April 15.

The first from 9.30am to 10am and the next from 10.15am to 10.45am.

Kids aged two to six are welcome.

The event is held at Chipmunks Playland and Cafe, 59 Johanna Bvd.

Book your space by calling 0413166766.

8. Easter card craft

MAKE a lovely card to remember Easter forever with your little ones.

Bundaberg Library is holding this event at 49 Woondooma St on Tuesday April 16.

9. Free activities and movie

ENJOY free activities and a movie at Buss Park and Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on Wednesday April 17.

Park activities start at 9.30am with the film starting at 11am.

10. Easter bunny meet and greet

MEET the Easter bunny and craft the morning away at Hinkler Central.

The event will run from 11am to 2pm on Thursday April 18, and is open for all ages.