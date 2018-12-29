10 free things to do this weekend

HIKING: This stunning view of the region is waiting for you at the top of Mt Walsh.

HIKING: This stunning view of the region is waiting for you at the top of Mt Walsh. WYATT HAUPT

HERE are 10 different things you can do today that won't cost you a cent.

1. Snorkelling

BAROLIN Rocks is a pristine little hideaway just minutes from Bargara that offers a magical glimpse at the underwater world.

Pack the snorkel, goggles and flippers and dive on in.

From a colourful array of corals to vibrant and flashy sealife, you are sure to be amazed at what lies just off our beautiful Bundaberg coast.

MUST DO: Snorkelling off the Bundaberg coast. Contributed

2. Walk, run or bike

THE Mon Repos turtle trail is a stretch of path that hugs the pristine Bundaberg coastline from the Port at Burnett Heads through to Nielson Park Beach, and continues down through Bargara to the Basin.

Explore the pathway on foot or by bike along the 6km return walking tour from Bargara to the Mon Repos information centre.

Along the easy-graded journey, you can explore sand dunes, mangroves, Woongarra scrub remnants, a tidal lagoon, rock pools and a Kanaka wall built by South-Sea Islanders who were brought into the region in the 1880s to work in the sugar industry.

TRACK: The Mon Repos turtle trail. Jen Holt

3. A dam good view

PARADISE Dam is a family-friendly oasis and water sport haven with the restored historic Kalliwa Hut a scenic 5km boat trip upstream.

Just 100km south-west of Bundaberg, the winding roads up to the dam make for a motorcyclist's delight, and an ice cream at the top to take in the view makes it all the sweeter.

Make it a day trip or stay a few nights at one of the non-powered sites and take advantage of the covered gas barbecues, concrete boat ramp and fish-cleaning stations.

4. Botanic gardens

THE Bundaberg Botanic Gardens are a great place to spend a quiet afternoon.

With free entry and lakeside walks available in a compact area, the Botanic Gardens are well maintained and leafy.

The steam train runs each Sunday during summer school holidays with historic educational opportunities available at Bert Hinkler's hall of aviation, Fairymead House and the museum.

PEACEFUL: The Chinese Gardens at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens. Crystal Jones

5. Fall in love

JUST alongside the Mt Walsh nature reserve lies the impressive Waterfall Creek Rock Pools or Utopia Falls.

The rock pools are easily accessible by car with the walk to the pools an easy 3km return.

The sound of running water will welcome you to the pools and provide a tranquil relaxation as you reconnect with mother nature.

Spend as long as you need exploring the three deep pools and five shallower areas on offer.

PICTURESQUE: Utopia Falls at Mount Walsh National Park. Matt Williams

6. Take a hike

MT WALSH National Park is just over an hour's drive south of Bundaberg and offers a steady bush walk with a well-defined trail.

As the route ascends you may need to climb over rocks and through tight crevasses to get to the top, where the flat area can be explored easily.

Allow a good half day or full day if intending to hike through the surrounding bushland.

7. Get on the river

WHETHER you enjoy dropping a line or skating across the top, Bundaberg's Burnett River has a lot to offer.

Cast your eye out from the Burrum St pier and watch the world float by as the bream nibble at your bait.

Or, if living life in the fast lane is more your style, head down to Sandy Hook and burn around on a ski or two.

The area welcomes all water sportsters, from kayakers to water tubers, and is a go-to for many seeking some fun in the sun.

8. Take a drive

THE Bundaberg region has four- wheel-drive-friendly beaches that offer a range of bush to beach options.

From National Parks to long sun-drenched sandy beaches, our slice of Queensland contains many fun and challenging areas for the four-wheel-drive enthusiast.

Kinkuna National Park has tracks for beginners and veterans and Norval Park Beach offers 20km of beach driving along the southern section towards Miara.

9. Baldwin swamp

THE well-maintained environmental park offers different areas, all with an extensive network of paths.

This park is great spot for the avid bird watcher and provides the perfect place for a gentle stroll or an active run.

The children's park off Lake Ellen is a go-to hot spot for parents and rolls fun and nature all into one.

The area is well signposted and has toilets, barbecues and seated areas to catch your breath or take in the nature's wonders.

Car parking is readily available with the many different entrance points at the east Bundaberg location.

10. Hit the zoo

TREAT the kids to a visit with the unusual.

Established in 1911, Alexandra Park Zoo is one of Queensland's oldest continuously running zoological facilities.

The zoo provides positive animal welfare conditions for the few fascinating creatures it houses.

Rare birds, dingoes, emus and monkeys are all waiting to see you and your children's smiling faces as they wonder at the different species staring back at them.

Shady trees and a beautiful park are just outside the zoo's gates and provide a perfect spot to sit and have lunch, or go for a walk along the boardwalk to the river.