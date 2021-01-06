10 explanations to some of Bundy’s most puzzling questions

In recent years, the NewsMail has explained a number of questions and queries about the region.

Feeling it the heat? It may not be humidity that’s to blame.

Dew point is to blame for gross weather

It turns out poor old humidity is a bit of a scapegoat when it comes to the weather.

In 2017, the NewsMail spoke with meteorologists who explained the concept of the dew point.

When dew points get higher than 24, weather starts feeling unbearable.

BOM says the dew point is often the culprit when people blame humidity for how they're feeling in the heat, and often explains why people feel like it's hotter than the mercury is claiming.

Tiny bugs were bugging people in Bundaberg.

Black bugs swarm Bundy, but what are they?

In 2016 Bundaberg was plagued by tiny, sticky little bugs that seemed to be attracted to everything white.

Rutherglen bugs were their name, and sap-sucking was their game.

The NewsMail sought out an expert and found out summer rain had provided the perfect conditions for swarms and swarms of the little suckers.

The orange flags are used as markers so drivers of high vehicles know power lines are present.

Orange flags a safety feature on powerlines

We've all seen those little orange flags when driving out and about.

The NewsMail found out exactly why - they're a safety feature.

Ergon said the flags were in place in case of vehicles with high loads or machinery.

Hand sanitiser has played a very important role in helping us stay healthy in the pandemic.

Is hand sanitiser dangerous combined with handling receipts?

It was a topic of debate at the time, and the verdict was that chemicals in thermal receipts and hand sanitiser could be a health concern.

The answer? Simply wash hands before eating to prevent ingestion.

The autograph tree has many a leaf with a name etched into it.

Why is there a tree covered in words?

Visitors to the botanic gardens will have noticed a curious tree covered in words.

But what's it all about?

It's a tree literally known as an autograph tree and is native to America.

At the time, the council said it was happy for people to continue leaving messages on the tree - as long as it was just that one.

A fish mosaic artwork at Bargara.

Who put the mosaics along Bargara's foreshore?

It was a pleasant surprise for beachgoers when it became known that little mosaics were appearing all along the foreshore.

But with no official approval or knowledge, who was behind it?

The NewsMail tracked down an anonymous source who explained the pretty features were a kind of guerrilla art.

The council had no plan to remove them.

The artwork on Targo St.

Meaning behind Targo St mural

Bundaberg is a very arty town and when a funky new mural popped up on the facade of the old NewsMail building on Targo St there were all kinds of questions around the stylistic wording it contained.

So what was it all about?

We tracked down the group working with the artists who revealed the words were comprised of the letters HALZ and BLTS, representing the pair who had created the mural.

The creature, it was explained, is a red panda, representing kindness and compassion.

Ever wondered why you get zapped by almost everything in winter?

Static in winter and why it happens

Getting zapped in winter? It happens to the best of us. Then in summer, everything settles right down.

It's quite a scientific explanation behind it all, and even our old friend humidity gets a mention.

The road signs come in at $9000 a piece and are most cost-effective than traditional traffic calming devices.

Why smiley signs can be seen here and there on our roads

Perhaps a fairly self-explanatory experience - road signs that give you a smiley or a frown depending on how close to the speed limit you're sticking.

The signs are placed on roads that are known to be problem spots and come at a cost of $9000 each, but are said to still be more effective than traffic calming devices.

Work and testing at Paradise Dam.

Paradise Dam technical details explained

Paradise Dam and all the data and reports around it can be hard to wrap your head around.

We went to an engineering expert to explain concepts such as lift joints, core logs and factor of safety.