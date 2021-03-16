10 charged in Bundy drug operation, drugs and caravan seized

Ten people have been charged with nearly 60 offences as part of Operation Sierra Calypso, a protracted operation targeting organised illicit drug distribution within the greater Bundaberg region.

The six-month operation involved detectives from the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and the Wide Bay District Tactical Crime Squad (TCS).

On March 10, a series of search warrants were executed across the region, successfully disrupting the supply of methylamphetamine and cannabis.

A caravan seized in Operation Sierra Calypso.

Property suspected of being proceeds of crime, including a caravan and unlawful possession of category B weapons used in the commission of offences were also seized.

As a result, a 42-year-old Thabeban man was charged with trafficking dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine), possessing dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine), possessing dangerous drugs (cannabis), possessing anything used in the commission of crime, possessing property suspected of being proceeds and possessing drug utensils.

Marijuana seized in Operation Sierra Calypso.

He is expected to appear in custody in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on May 13.

A 47-year-old Avenell Heights woman was charged with trafficking dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine), possessing dangerous drugs (cannabis), possessing dangerous drugs (Fentanyl), possessing things used in the commission of a crime, fail to take care with a syringe and obstructing police.

Amphetamine seized in Operation Sierra Calypso.

She is scheduled to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on May 13.

A 28-year-old Thabeban man was charged with trafficking dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine), possessing property suspected of being proceeds of a crime, possess restricted weapon, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

She is expected to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on May 7.

Pills seized in Operation Sierra Calypso.

