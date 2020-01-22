10 captivating news stories you may have missed

A photograph taken of a farmer overwhelmed by drought, sleep deprivation, and a fire burning through his family’s property. Picture: Leesa Philips

MISSED out on what's been happening around Bundaberg?

Here's a recap of some of our biggest and most captivating recent stories.

TREMENDOUS PAIN: Burrum Heads man Travis Haupt in the Bundaberg Hospital after being stung by a stonefish at Baffle Creek.

'The most pain I had ever been in. All I could do is cry'

After two hits of morphine and two green whistles, Travis Haupt could still feel the agony of being stung by a stonefish at Baffle Creek.

DRY SKIES: Showing little has changed, the NewsMail reported in January 1978 that predicted storms and rain had beckoned but ultimately failed to release on the region. File

Bundaberg's late 1970s drought crisis wasn't as bad as 2019

The year 1977 saw 776mm of rain for the region, while 1978 netted a higher total of 980mm.

It was a dry 2019, with just 316mm for the entire year.

The moment a farmer became overwhelmed by fire and drought

A Gregory River woman captured the emotional moment a farmer became overwhelmed by a bushfire burning through his family's property.

The start of race six at Thabeban Park.

Eight greyhounds died on Bundy tracks in 2019

It's hardly the trifecta punters were betting on, but the last three Bundaberg greyhound meets in 2019 saw three dogs euthanised - one at each meet - after suffering an injury, according to the local steward reports.

Nathan Borg - supervisor at Bayside Transformations.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Man caught driving on Princess St with loaded gun under seat

A MAN who drove along Princess St with a loaded handgun under his seat has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.

Essential Queenslands Ray Mountfort at the Isis Central manufacturing plant. Mike Knott

WATCH: Pine extraction business aiming to supply the world

It's been one of the "hardest years" of Ray Mountfort's life, but through hard work and perseverance, the team at Essential Queensland have created a method to process pine that is both cost and product effective.

Now, they're planning to take on the world.

Michael Owens is calling for action, after no progress has been made towards Moneys Creek.

Blue over lagoon: Businessman fed up with dead fish, algae

Stakeholders are calling for action, because they believe no visible progression has occurred to solve issues surrounding Moneys Creek.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - KEEP YOUR NOSE CLEAN: 25-Year-old Taylah Renee Cooper-Kreis has faced Gayndah Magistrates Court on a number of drug charges. Picture: Facebook.

Magistrate tells woman 'You're going to end up dead'

A 25-year-old woman, charged with five drug offences, has been told by a magistrate to "keep her nose clean" for the next 18 months, or she will be sent to prison.

Almost half of millenials think there will be a third world war in their lifetime

Will a third world war happen in the lifetime of millennials?

The NewsMail took to the street to ask Bundaberg locals what they thought.

Group manager of development Michael Ellery farewells Cr Ross Sommerfeld, who announced in the ordinary council meeting that he will not run for a fourth term.

Councillor explains why he's calling it a day

Bundaberg's Division 7 councillor Ross Sommerfeld has revealed his intention to retire following the election in March.

Cr Sommerfeld is the third Bundaberg councillor to decide not to campaign for re-election, with Cr Scott Rowleson and Judy Peters previously revealing they would step back.