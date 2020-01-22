10 captivating news stories you may have missed
MISSED out on what's been happening around Bundaberg?
Here's a recap of some of our biggest and most captivating recent stories.
'The most pain I had ever been in. All I could do is cry'
After two hits of morphine and two green whistles, Travis Haupt could still feel the agony of being stung by a stonefish at Baffle Creek.
Bundaberg's late 1970s drought crisis wasn't as bad as 2019
The year 1977 saw 776mm of rain for the region, while 1978 netted a higher total of 980mm.
It was a dry 2019, with just 316mm for the entire year.
The moment a farmer became overwhelmed by fire and drought
A Gregory River woman captured the emotional moment a farmer became overwhelmed by a bushfire burning through his family's property.
Eight greyhounds died on Bundy tracks in 2019
It's hardly the trifecta punters were betting on, but the last three Bundaberg greyhound meets in 2019 saw three dogs euthanised - one at each meet - after suffering an injury, according to the local steward reports.
Man caught driving on Princess St with loaded gun under seat
A MAN who drove along Princess St with a loaded handgun under his seat has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.
WATCH: Pine extraction business aiming to supply the world
It's been one of the "hardest years" of Ray Mountfort's life, but through hard work and perseverance, the team at Essential Queensland have created a method to process pine that is both cost and product effective.
Now, they're planning to take on the world.
Blue over lagoon: Businessman fed up with dead fish, algae
Stakeholders are calling for action, because they believe no visible progression has occurred to solve issues surrounding Moneys Creek.
Magistrate tells woman 'You're going to end up dead'
A 25-year-old woman, charged with five drug offences, has been told by a magistrate to "keep her nose clean" for the next 18 months, or she will be sent to prison.
Almost half of millenials think there will be a third world war in their lifetime
Will a third world war happen in the lifetime of millennials?
The NewsMail took to the street to ask Bundaberg locals what they thought.
Councillor explains why he's calling it a day
Bundaberg's Division 7 councillor Ross Sommerfeld has revealed his intention to retire following the election in March.
Cr Sommerfeld is the third Bundaberg councillor to decide not to campaign for re-election, with Cr Scott Rowleson and Judy Peters previously revealing they would step back.