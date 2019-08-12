10 Bundaberg themed baby names you'll love

BUNDY BUBS: If you've got a new arrival coming, we've got local names to get you sorted.

GOT a baby on the way and wanting to name them something a little different?

Why not celebrate the Bundaberg region by naming your bub one of these super local names?

208 Walker St, Svensson Heights.

1. Svensson

Perhaps a little unusual, but nonetheless classy and smart, Svensson could very well be your next baby name choice, after Svensson Heights and of course, Svennson St.

Frederick Avenell in his Avenell Bros shop, with Betty McWatters behind the counter. Contributed

2. Avenell

With an Avenell St, Avenell Heights and the incredibly classy Avenell Brothers shop in town, you couldn't get more Bundy than Avenell as a baby name.

Plus it would work well for both boys and girls.

Rubyanna Mill in Bundaberg, circa 1880.

2. Rubyanna

According to local knowledge, the elegant name Rubyanna comes from a sugarcane plantation name operated by surveyor John Charlton Thompson, supposedly after his wife.

England has its Isis River, and we have ours. Alistair Brightman FRA111011isis

3. Isis

The name Isis originated in the region in the late 19th century, according to Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor.

He previously told the NewsMail it had originated either from the Isis River in England or Isis, the Egyptian goddess of fertility.

"Obviously we go with the goddess reference as it is better for marketing," he said.

Kendall family home, Eden, circa 1878. Picture Bundaberg

4. Kendall

A modern name with an historic connection to Bundy, Kendall belonged to Richard Kendall who arrived in 1862.

He was an upstanding citizen and a big supporter of the local hospital.

You'll find Kendalls Rd and Kendalls Flat in Bundaberg.

William John Ashby circa 1890s. Kaye Mobsby

5. Ashby

William John Ashby was one of the region's earliest pioneers, the then 17-year-old came to Australia from England in 1864 and set up shop as a boot maker.

He would go on to get married, have 11 children and set up the Childers racecourse and the Grand Hotel.

Ashby Lane is named in his honour.

Lady Elliot is a jewel in the region's crown. Contributed

6. Elliott

With Elliott Heads and Lady Elliot Island, this name makes perfect sense for your little local.

Liam Seery tries some of the sweet treats on sale with Scott Stedman at the Old Pharmacy in Churchill St, Childers. Brittany Cook

7. Churchill

Churchill St in Childers was originally named Main St, until residents decided to rename it in honour of the late Winston Churchill who was Britain's PM at the time.

The Bundaberg CBD from the Burnett River. Mike Knott BUN120319CBD1

8. Burnett

James Charles Burnett was the first settler to stand on the land that would become Bundaberg on April 1, 1847.

He became the namesake for the Burnett River, the Burnett Traffic Bridge, Burnett Heads, the Burnett River and the electorate of Burnett - you can't get much more local than that.

The Beyer family brought delicious foods to the region. Tony Martin

9. Beyer

The Beyers, one of Bundaberg's early families, were bakers and boot makers.

Carl Friedich Augusta Beyer arrived in the country from Germany in 1884.

He had several bakeries through the years, including one of the corner of Woongarra and Tantitha Sts.

Beyer St can be found in Millbank.

The stunning Coral Cove. Paul Beutel

10. Coral

A simple, vintage name to reflect not just Coral Cove, but the beautiful marine environment in our region which incorporates the Great Barrier Reef.