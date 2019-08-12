10 Bundaberg themed baby names you'll love
GOT a baby on the way and wanting to name them something a little different?
Why not celebrate the Bundaberg region by naming your bub one of these super local names?
1. Svensson
Perhaps a little unusual, but nonetheless classy and smart, Svensson could very well be your next baby name choice, after Svensson Heights and of course, Svennson St.
2. Avenell
With an Avenell St, Avenell Heights and the incredibly classy Avenell Brothers shop in town, you couldn't get more Bundy than Avenell as a baby name.
Plus it would work well for both boys and girls.
2. Rubyanna
According to local knowledge, the elegant name Rubyanna comes from a sugarcane plantation name operated by surveyor John Charlton Thompson, supposedly after his wife.
3. Isis
The name Isis originated in the region in the late 19th century, according to Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor.
He previously told the NewsMail it had originated either from the Isis River in England or Isis, the Egyptian goddess of fertility.
"Obviously we go with the goddess reference as it is better for marketing," he said.
4. Kendall
A modern name with an historic connection to Bundy, Kendall belonged to Richard Kendall who arrived in 1862.
He was an upstanding citizen and a big supporter of the local hospital.
You'll find Kendalls Rd and Kendalls Flat in Bundaberg.
5. Ashby
William John Ashby was one of the region's earliest pioneers, the then 17-year-old came to Australia from England in 1864 and set up shop as a boot maker.
He would go on to get married, have 11 children and set up the Childers racecourse and the Grand Hotel.
Ashby Lane is named in his honour.
6. Elliott
With Elliott Heads and Lady Elliot Island, this name makes perfect sense for your little local.
7. Churchill
Churchill St in Childers was originally named Main St, until residents decided to rename it in honour of the late Winston Churchill who was Britain's PM at the time.
8. Burnett
James Charles Burnett was the first settler to stand on the land that would become Bundaberg on April 1, 1847.
He became the namesake for the Burnett River, the Burnett Traffic Bridge, Burnett Heads, the Burnett River and the electorate of Burnett - you can't get much more local than that.
9. Beyer
The Beyers, one of Bundaberg's early families, were bakers and boot makers.
Carl Friedich Augusta Beyer arrived in the country from Germany in 1884.
He had several bakeries through the years, including one of the corner of Woongarra and Tantitha Sts.
Beyer St can be found in Millbank.
10. Coral
A simple, vintage name to reflect not just Coral Cove, but the beautiful marine environment in our region which incorporates the Great Barrier Reef.