The 10 Bundaberg stories our readers read the most in 2019

What did readers read in 2019?

A fire crew head into the battle.

1. Fire at Woodgate

Bushfires have dominated the headlines this year.

Readers' most viewed story of 2019 was a warning story giving information on leaving Woodgate to flee fires back in November.

WEED: Duranta flowers and leaves. Photo Ian Read Contributed

2. Garden weeds a hot topic

Believe it or not, the second most read story for 2019 was an article written by contributor Ian Read back in 2014.

The article focused on the duranta erecta plant and its effect on the Australian environment.

Where can you pee? Police answered locals' questions. Getty Images

3. Third most popular yarn a wee one

The age of a story doesn't matter when it comes to issues that interest readers, such as the 2015 story about where you can and can't pee when it comes to relieving yourself near your car.

The bracelet in question.

4. Heartbreaking but hilarious Gumtree ad

It was the start of the year when the NewsMail told the story of an ad on Gumtree that went viral in a matter of days.

The ad revolved around the sale of a Pandora bracelet with a sad yet humourous take on the reasons for its sale.

Tragically, a man lost his life after a car hit a tree at North Bundaberg. Mike Knott

5. Tragedy as 20-year-old dies in crash

In May, news broke of the tragic death of a 20-year-old Svensson Heights man killed in a crash.

Readers were shocked and saddened by the heartbreaking news.

Locals were warned about letting people see their number plates online.

6. Number plate warning

It was a flashback to 2018 when readers revealed one of their favourite stories was about the need to cover up number plates in online photos in order to keep themselves safe from false traffic reports.

A photo from the fires.

7. Another fire warning

It's been a hot and dangerous spring and summer in the region.

The seventh most read yarn this year was about a fire warning for Sharon, Lowmead and Baffle Creek published last month.

Lorikeets love the Umbrella tree but many councils do not

8. Gardening makes the top 10 twice

Gardening is a big topic for Bundy readers, and a columna bout the umbrella tree came in as the seventh most read story in 2019.

Bundaberg Hospital Mike Knott

9. Man taken to hospital after crash

The NewsMail's report in January of a man being taken to hospital following a car crash ranked as the ninth most read for the year.

Nikki Clack: My big boy Diesel. He is 8 years old and still acts like a two-year-old. Had him since six weeks old. Definitely part of the family. Loves chilling with the kids and loves water play. Sweetest dog in the world.

10. Staffies and why we love them

Our 2017 article on the staffy personality and why they're our top dog came in at number 10 on the list.

Readers shared their photos and their thoughts on what makes staffies so special to Australians.