The 10 Bundaberg stories our readers read the most in 2019
Bushfires have dominated the headlines this year.
Readers' most viewed story of 2019 was a warning story giving information on leaving Woodgate to flee fires back in November.
Believe it or not, the second most read story for 2019 was an article written by contributor Ian Read back in 2014.
The article focused on the duranta erecta plant and its effect on the Australian environment.
3. Third most popular yarn a wee one
The age of a story doesn't matter when it comes to issues that interest readers, such as the 2015 story about where you can and can't pee when it comes to relieving yourself near your car.
4. Heartbreaking but hilarious Gumtree ad
It was the start of the year when the NewsMail told the story of an ad on Gumtree that went viral in a matter of days.
The ad revolved around the sale of a Pandora bracelet with a sad yet humourous take on the reasons for its sale.
5. Tragedy as 20-year-old dies in crash
In May, news broke of the tragic death of a 20-year-old Svensson Heights man killed in a crash.
Readers were shocked and saddened by the heartbreaking news.
It was a flashback to 2018 when readers revealed one of their favourite stories was about the need to cover up number plates in online photos in order to keep themselves safe from false traffic reports.
It's been a hot and dangerous spring and summer in the region.
The seventh most read yarn this year was about a fire warning for Sharon, Lowmead and Baffle Creek published last month.
8. Gardening makes the top 10 twice
Gardening is a big topic for Bundy readers, and a columna bout the umbrella tree came in as the seventh most read story in 2019.
9. Man taken to hospital after crash
The NewsMail's report in January of a man being taken to hospital following a car crash ranked as the ninth most read for the year.
10. Staffies and why we love them
Our 2017 article on the staffy personality and why they're our top dog came in at number 10 on the list.
Readers shared their photos and their thoughts on what makes staffies so special to Australians.