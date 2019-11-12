10 big projects coming to the Bundaberg region soon

THE NewsMail looks at some of the biggest projects coming to the region in the near future.

Pacific Acres housing estate

An Innes Park development that would see vacant land turned into a residential subdivision was given the green light for operational works by deemed approval in Januray this year.

Pacific Acres Estate, a 8.18ha site, on the corner of Back Windermere and Innes Park Rds, will reconfigure into three stages with the first 22 lots and civil works starting on Watchbell St.

APPROVED: An artist's impression of one of the homes as part of the Bargara Waters development. Contributed

Bargara Waters project

Developers of the 344-home lifestyle resort at Innes Park lodged an Operational Works application for the sewer connection and commenced the tender process for its construction in August.

The Bargara Waters project by AEP Developments will provide a unique living opportunity for people over 50.

Bargara Jewel. Contributed

Bargara Jewel

The controversial Bargara Jewel is set to go ahead at the corner of See and Burkitt Sts and the Esplanade, Bargara.

Originally proposed as a nine-storey building, the proposed development was called in by the State Government before being approved at six storeys.

It is expected to be completed by 2021.

Gateway Marina. Contributed

Gateway Marina

The Gateway Marina at Burnett Heads has started to progress, with works on the marina and growing interest in the 273 berths.

Land based construction to establish the accompanying marina village on land is expected to begin in 2020.

PLACE TO STAY: The new hotel planned near the Bundaberg Airport. Contributed

Airport Hotel

In June the NewsMail reported that a new hotel for the airport had been gven approval by the council.

The building will sit next to the Brothers Sports Club, with the approval following a council survey that showed the region was lacking in accomodation options.

The 143-room, seven-storey airport hotel will feature a 330m frontage to Takalvan Street, two boardrooms and an outdoor area and gardens.

Ben Artup on Quay St. Mike Knott BUN020419BEN2

Quay St demaining

The city's CBD is set to change forever with plans to demain Quay St.

The council's vision for the riverside area is to have it spoken about in the same breath as some of the exciting projects that have changed the fortunes of cities, such as Brisbane and Rockhampton, where riverfronts are now major attractions in their own right.

The first step, is the demaining of Quay St to facilitate the creation of a recreational area.

BOWLED OVER: A bowling alley is in the plans for an expansion at Palm Lakes Resort.

Palm Lakes Resort expands

THE construction of 100 new homes is set to begin in 12 months at Bargara, after Palm Lake Resorts snapped up a 5.93ha block of land adjacent to its existing site.

Palm Lake Resorts forked out a reported $2 million for the site that will also include a large activities and recreation area.

Bundaberg Hospital. Mike Knott BUN130718HOSPITAL1

Level 5 hospital

It was in June this year that Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the search would begin for a new hospital site in Bundaberg.

The new location will be determined in a detailed analysis which could take around a year to complete.

It is unclear when a new hospital will be built, however surveys have taken place in order to consult with the community regarding a suitable location.

One Bundy Aldi is set for a move.

Aldi set to move

One Bundaberg Aldi store will relocate to a new location between Harvey Norman and Stockland Bundaberg on Takalvan St.

The Johnson St store has had plans to move in the pipeline since 2017.

Aldi proposes to maintain or upgrade the existing footpath that connects the development to the Churches of Christ Care Sugarland Gardens Retirement Village in the north and identify a future connection point with Stockland Bundaberg.

The whale building is up for a major revamp. Contribute

Whale building revamp

Perhaps one of the most iconic spots in the region, the whale building in the CBD is set for a major revamp.

Being rebranded as SSS Tower after being bought by the family behind SSS Strawberries, the building will house international students and include public cafes on the ground level.

Works are set to begin next year.