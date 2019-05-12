10 beautiful Bundy mums: 'Why you mean the world to us'

MOTHERLY LOVE: Lee Maree Burke submitted this picture of her and her beautiful mum. See more pictures to celebrate Mothers Day on Page 16.

MOTHERLY LOVE: Lee Maree Burke submitted this picture of her and her beautiful mum. See more pictures to celebrate Mothers Day on Page 16. contributed

TODAY is a special day for mums across the Bundaberg region.

Here are 10 of our best mums in the world.

Toni Wenham

"My mum is the pure definition of kindness. The warmest and most beautiful women you could ever meet. Her hugs make every single worry you had just drift away. I count my lucky stars every day , that she is my mum and nanny to my babies.”

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY: Toni Wenham said "My mum is the pure definition of kindness. The warmest and most beautiful women you could ever meet. Her hugs make every single worry you had just drift away. I count my lucky stars every day , that she is my mum and nanny to my babies. Nick Wenham" Contributed

Taylor Neill

"My mum means the world to me! Even though she has struggled so much she always does so much for her 4 kids. She was a mum and a dad to us. I love her and appreciate her more than words can explain.”

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY: Taylor Neill said "My mum means the world to me! Even though she has struggled so much she always does so much for her 4 kids. She was a mum and a dad to us. I love her and appreciate her more than words can explain." Contributed

Tylea Mortensen

"My Mum (Pam Hansen) is honestly the most beautiful, strong, selfless & kind hearted lady I know. I miss her every day but I smile because I'm proud to call her my Mum & my best friend.”

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY: Tylea Mortensen said "My Mum (Pam Hansen) is honestly the most beautiful, strong, selfless & kind hearted lady I know. I miss her every day but I smile because I'm proud to call her my Mum & my best friend." Contributed

Di Lee Musgrove

"My mum is the strongest lady I have ever met.. she has done so much for this family. She looked after my dad when he was sick. She has been by side with my son illness driving us over 800km round trip ever Thank u so much mum for all u have done.”

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY: Di Lee Musgrove said "My mum is the strongest lady I have ever met.. she has done so much for this family. She looked after my dad when he was sick. She has been by side with my son illness driving us over 800km round trip ever Thank u so much mum for all u have done." Contributed

Jakob Baumgartner

"Words cannot explain how grateful I am of this beautiful soul. The love an compassion she put into her work with Chinese Orphans Assistance Team and still works full time as a teacher. She has touched many people's lives and will continue to touch many to come. Raising myself and 2 siblings teaching us so many valuable life lessons. Love you Mum.”

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY: Jakob Baumgartner said "Words cannot explain how grateful I am of this beautiful soul. The love an compassion she put into her work with Chinese Orphans Assistance Team and still works full time as a teacher. She has touched many people's lives and will continue to touch many to come. Raising myself and 2 siblings teaching us so many valuable life lessons. Love you Mum" Contributed

Bec Brady

"My family and I would not have been able to achieve what we have without my mum. Also I wouldn't remember half the important dates I do if not for her. Love you mumma. xxPic of my sister Stacey our mum and me”

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY: Bec Brady said, "My family and I would not have been able to achieve what we have without my mum. Also I wouldn't remember half the important dates I do if not for her. Love you mumma. xxPic of my sister Stacey our mum and me" Contributed

Danielle Ellison

"Cathy Miller-She's special because she's strong yet gentle. Because she's gorgeous yet won't hesitate to get her hands dirty. My mum is special because she's a nurturer, an encourager, an inspiration, but mostly; she's special because she's mine.”

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY: Danielle Ellison said "Cathy Miller-She's special because she's strong yet gentle. Because she's gorgeous yet won't hesitate to get her hands dirty. My mum is special because she's a nurturer, an encourager, an inspiration, but mostly; she's special because she's mine." Contributed

StaceyLee Cannell

"Me and my mum Rhonda Ernest. Not only do I have the honour of calling this amazing, strong and caring woman my Mother, but she's also my best friend.”

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY: StaceyLee Cannell said "Me and my mum Rhonda Ernest. Not only do i have the honour of calling this amazing, strong and caring woman my Mother, but she's also my best friend." Contributed

Ange Miller

"My beautiful mum, Colleen and I (yes, in our PJs) at sunrise on her 70th birthday. She is so very dear and special to everyone who meets her. She takes so much care of everyone in her life. The perfect role model for me in parenting my son. I love you, Mumsey!”

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY: Ange Miller said "My beautiful mum, Colleen and I (yes, in our PJs) at sunrise on her 70th birthday. She is so very dear and special to everyone who meets her. She takes so much care of everyone in her life. The perfect role model for me in parenting my son. I love you, Mumsey!" Contributed

Lee Maree Burke

"I'm so blessed to have this beautiful woman as my mamma. She is the most wonderful mother and grandmother. She has an abundance of love for her 3 children and 1 granddaughter. I would be absolutely lost without her she not only my mum but my best friend! Love you so much.”